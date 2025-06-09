Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / FIPO and Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4005064

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2025 at 0011 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement (FIPO) and Criminal DLS.

 

ACCUSED: Skylar Bergeron

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on a routine patrol in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont when they observed a motorist commit a minor motor vehicle violation. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop and spoke with the operator of the vehicle who originally provided a false name. Upon further investigation it was revealed that the operator was Skylar Bergeron (35) of Newport City, Vermont who had a criminally suspended license. Bergeron was placed under arrest for the crimes of Criminal DLS and FIPO and was brought to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Bergeron was issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/14/2025 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2025 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUGSHOT: Included

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

