St. Johnsbury Barracks / FIPO and Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4005064
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/08/2025 at 0011 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: False Information to Law Enforcement (FIPO) and Criminal DLS.
ACCUSED: Skylar Bergeron
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport City, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers assigned to the St. Johnsbury Barracks were on a routine patrol in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont when they observed a motorist commit a minor motor vehicle violation. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop and spoke with the operator of the vehicle who originally provided a false name. Upon further investigation it was revealed that the operator was Skylar Bergeron (35) of Newport City, Vermont who had a criminally suspended license. Bergeron was placed under arrest for the crimes of Criminal DLS and FIPO and was brought to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Bergeron was issued a citation to appear in the Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 07/14/2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/14/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUGSHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
