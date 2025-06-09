False Pretenses / St Albans Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2003189
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 9, 2025/0830 hours
LOCATION: Troy Street, Richford
VIOLATION: False Pretenses
ACCUSED: Steven Russell
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
ACCUSED: Christopher Gervais
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 9, 2025, at 0830 hours the Vermont State Police was advised of an unauthorized use of a debit card. It was determined that Steven Russell, age 59, and Christopher Gervais, age 54, of Richford, used a debit card to withdraw money multiple times. Gervais and Russell did not have permission to make these withdrawals. Russell and Gervais were located on June 7, 2025, and issued citations for False Pretenses.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: July 15, 2025 at 10:00 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: N
