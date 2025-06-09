Submit Release
News Search

There were 228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,067 in the last 365 days.

False Pretenses / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2003189

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                             

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: May 9, 2025/0830 hours

LOCATION: Troy Street, Richford

VIOLATION: False Pretenses

 

ACCUSED: Steven Russell                                                                     

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Gervais                                                           

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 9, 2025, at 0830 hours the Vermont State Police was advised of an unauthorized use of a debit card. It was determined that Steven Russell, age 59, and Christopher Gervais, age 54, of Richford, used a debit card to withdraw money multiple times. Gervais and Russell did not have permission to make these withdrawals. Russell and Gervais were located on June 7, 2025, and issued citations for False Pretenses.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: July 15, 2025 at 10:00 hours                        

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION:   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

False Pretenses / St Albans Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more