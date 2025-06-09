False Pretenses / St Albans Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2003189 TROOPER: Andrew Underwood STATION: St Albans Barracks CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: May 9, 2025/0830 hours LOCATION: Troy Street, Richford VIOLATION: False Pretenses ACCUSED: Steven Russell AGE: 59 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT ACCUSED: Christopher Gervais AGE: 54 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 9, 2025, at 0830 hours the Vermont State Police was advised of an unauthorized use of a debit card. It was determined that Steven Russell, age 59, and Christopher Gervais, age 54, of Richford, used a debit card to withdraw money multiple times. Gervais and Russell did not have permission to make these withdrawals. Russell and Gervais were located on June 7, 2025, and issued citations for False Pretenses. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE: July 15, 2025 at 10:00 hours COURT: Franklin LODGED – LOCATION: BAIL: MUG SHOT: N



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222) Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

