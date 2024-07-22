Hartzell Yukon Prop Receives STC OK for Wipaire Caravan Upgrade

See Wipaire’s modified Cessna Caravan with a newly approved STC for Hartzell’s 4-blade Yukon prop at Oshkosh.

Providing Better Performance

OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wipaire has received STC approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for Hartzell Propeller's Yukon four-blade props with improved low-speed thrust, providing better takeoff and climb performance in Cessna Caravans.

The announcement was made today at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, which runs from July 22 to July 28. Wipaire’s modified Cessna Caravan with Hartzell’s 4-blade Yukon prop will be on static display at the Wipaire’s Booth (#162).

Hartzell worked with Wipaire, a leading aircraft engineering and manufacturing company, to achieve FAA approval. The newly designed composite 110-inch diameter props are available with or without TKS ice protection or electric de-ice boots.

Wipaire flight test results showed there is up to a 26 percent decrease in total takeoff distance from land and up to a 31 percent decrease in takeoff from water on the Caravan with a Yukon prop. The improved performance can provide safer takeoffs and landings on smaller lakes and shorter runways.

Another important improvement is in weight savings. Coming in at 137 pounds, the Yukon is up to 19 pounds lighter than other available props.

The impressive flight performance with the Yukon is a credit to engineers from both Hartzell and Wipaire, as well as Wipaire test pilots. Wipaire's test results also confirmed that there is no change in Caravan stall speeds.

The Yukon is available with pitch locks. Additionally, the Yukon’s carbon composite construction and nickel leading edges reduce risks for corrosion.

The new Wipaire Yukon STC applies to:
C208 & C208B floated or wheeled
PT6A-114A 675 SHP Engine (S/N 208B5000 and up)
PT6A-140 867 SHP Engine (S/N 208B5000 and up)

About Wipaire
For over six decades, Wipaire has been a leading provider of innovative solutions for aircraft owners and operators. The company manufactures floats for multiple aircraft, from the Piper Cub to the De Havilland Twin Otter, including most single-engine Cessna aircraft. Additionally, Wipaire has engineered over one hundred Supplemental Type Certificated modifications. As a leading aircraft service provider, Wipaire offers maintenance, avionics installation and repair, custom interior design and installation, and exterior paint refinishing. All these services, along with the aircraft sales team are in South Saint Paul, Minn. Wipaire is recognized for its quality products and engineering expertise.

About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit https://hartzellprop.com.

About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. Hartzell Aviation’s website can be found at https://hartzellaviation.com.

