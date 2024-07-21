TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Dignitary Visit

From Sunday, July 21, 2024, through Saturday, July 27, 2024, motorists should take into consideration the following street closures and parking restrictions associated with a dignitary visit:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 6:00 a.m. through Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.:

Virginia Avenue from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

Jamal Khashoggi Way from Virginia Avenue to F Street, NW

F Street from Rock Creek Parkway to 25th Street, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to K Street, NW

2600 block of I Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 10:00 p.m. through Friday, July 26, 2024, at 6:00 a.m.:

Rock Creek Parkway from Virginia Avenue, NW to South Potomac River Freeway

Virginia Avenue, NW from Rock Creek Parkway to New Hampshire Avenue, NW (eastbound lanes)

Jamal Khashoggi Way (southbound lanes) from Virginia Avenue, NW to F Street, NW

F Street, NW from Rock Creek Parkway to 25thStreet, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to K Street, NW

2600 block of I Street, NW

The ramp to 27th Street from northbound Potomac River Freeway

All traffic traveling south on Rock Creek Parkway will be diverted east on I Street from Virginia Avenue, NW to Potomac River Freeway. Westbound traffic on Virginia Avenue, NW will be able to turn north on Rock Creek Parkway. All traffic from Ohio Drive, SW will be diverted north on Potomac River Freeway.

The following restrictions will impact the area of the United States Capitol:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue between 15th Street and 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue between 14th Street and 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between Independence Avenue and 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street between Constitution Avenue, NW and Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive, NW between 3rd Street and 7th Street

Madison Drive, NW between 3rd Street and 7th Street

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street, NW

Due to First Amendment activity, the public should plan for intermittent street closures and traffic delays in the area of the United States Capitol and the downtown corridor.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.