U.S. Chamber Responds to President Biden’s Withdrawal from 2024 Presidential Race
Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued the following statement after President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race:
“We commend and thank President Biden for his legacy of service to our country and extend to him our best wishes. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce looks forward to continuing to engage with leaders across the political spectrum to forge solutions and advance policies that will make the American Dream a reality for all.”