Working Visit of Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman to Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, 22 to 24 July 2024

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, will be in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 22 to 24 July 2024 for the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting (DMM) and Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty Task Force Ministerial Meeting (GAHPTFMM) at the invitation of the 2024 Brazilian G20 Presidency. The DMM will be chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Mauro Vieira, while the GAHPTFMM will be co-chaired by Minister Vieira, Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger Wellington Dias, and Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad.

Convening for the fourth time, the G20 DMM seeks to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, through its focus on fighting inequalities, the provision of basic services, especially access to water and sanitation, and prioritising partnerships for the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in particular Trilateral Cooperation. Meanwhile, the GAHPTFMM is working towards the establishment of a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty in November this year, with a special focus on meeting SDG 1 (eradication of poverty) and SDG 2 (zero hunger).

Minister Maliki will also meet his counterparts from other countries on the sidelines of the DMM and GAHPTFMM.

Minister Maliki will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

21 JULY 2024