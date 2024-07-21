FlyOnE celebrates 1600+ Electric Air passenger movements in Australia
FlyOnE is transforming the Australian air transport landscape by rolling out modern, efficient, and lower-cost aircraft powered by renewable energy.
FlyOnE is transforming the Australian air transport landscape by introducing modern, efficient, and lower-cost aircraft powered by renewable energy. This innovative approach aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of aviation while providing safe and accessible air travel in a rapidly expanding low-altitude economy.
FlyOnE has made remarkable strides in establishing electric aviation in Australia. With over 1,600 electric passenger movements, 5 active airport charge nodes, more than 1,100 hours of electric pilot training and consolidation, and a pipeline of over 70 next-generation aircraft destined for Australian air-space, the company is at the forefront of sustainable aviation in Australia.
The company is now entering a new growth phase to expand its fleet, enhance infrastructure, and scale operations to meet the increasing demand for decarbonized aviation solutions across the country.
"As someone who cherishes the natural world, I am personally invested in protecting the beauty and brilliance of our planet," said Korum E, Founder and CEO of FlyOnE. "The gift of human flight is a magnificent experience that should be accessible to more people. However, we must ensure that our practices do not bring harm to our global habitat as our population continues to grow."
FlyOnE founder, Korum E, identified an opportunity in the aviation industry to transition from traditional practices to more sustainable methods. By leveraging renewable energy and sustainability practices, FlyOnE aims to make air transport more accessible and environmentally friendly, while also offering strong ROI potential for investors.
FlyOnE has entered a partnership agreement for a new base of operations at Latrobe Valley Regional Airport. The Victorian government and local council have been supportive, accommodating the company's specific energy collection hangar design requirements and approving Part 135 air charter and flight training operations. This new base will also facilitate the experimental testing of next-generation aircraft imports.
FlyOnE is in the final stages of acquiring a long-serving air charter operator in Western Australia. This acquisition will provide an immediate revenue boost with an existing Part 135 air operator's certificate and a legacy fleet of charter aircraft. The company plans to optimize and decarbonize this business, expand operations into new regions, and replace legacy aircraft with renewable energy-powered alternatives.
To revitalize the recreational aviation market, FlyOnE is launching ///SKYERACE. This initiative aims to re-energize the culture of flying for sport rather than just for commercial purposes and serves as a platform for testing higher-capacity batteries developed by FlyOnE's in-house battery overhaul facility. Celebrity pilot Erin Douglas is an early entrant in the Electric Skyerace tournament and the series is generating great interest from technology developers at the forefront of battery development.
All these developments and more are detailed in FlyOnE's new Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), available at FlyOnE Investor EOI.
"Our small but powerful team is the heart and soul of FlyOnE. Their dedication and alignment with our goals have been crucial to our success and will continue to drive our growth," added Korum E. "Together, we are building a legacy that will sustain these goals long into the future."
For more information and to express interest, visit FlyOnE Investor EOI. This is a limited offer, so act quickly.
