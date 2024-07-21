Announcing the Opening of Nominations for the Middle East Summit of Excellence Awards
The Middle East Summit of Excellence is proud to announce the opening of nominations for its prestigious awards ceremony on the 1st November, 2024.
The Middle East Summit of Excellence is more than just an award ceremony. It is a platform to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements that drive progress and innovation in our region.”DIFC, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East Summit of Excellence is proud to announce the opening of nominations for its prestigious awards ceremony, scheduled to take place on November 1, 2024, at the luxurious Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom. This premier event aims to celebrate and honor the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations across various sectors in the Middle East.
— Jennifer McShane Bary
Jennifer McShane Bary, the event host and organizer, expressed her excitement about this year’s awards: “The Middle East Summit of Excellence is more than just an award ceremony. It is a platform to recognize and celebrate the remarkable contributions and achievements that drive progress and innovation in our region. We are eager to see the inspiring nominations from across the Middle East.”
Award Categories
The Middle East Summit of Excellence Awards encompasses a wide range of categories to ensure that all areas of achievement are recognized. Here are the high-level categories and their respective subcategories:
1. Innovation and Technology
o Innovator of the Year
o Best Tech Startup
o Excellence in Artificial Intelligence
o Best Mobile App
2. Business Excellence
o Entrepreneur of the Year
o Best Small Business
o Corporate Social Responsibility Award
o Outstanding Corporate Innovation
3. Cultural and Social Impact
o Best Cultural Initiative
o Excellence in Social Services
o Best Sustainable Project
o Philanthropy Award
4. Leadership and Influence
o Inspirational Leader of the Year
o Rising Star Award
o Outstanding Community Leader
o Lifetime Achievement Award
5. Entertainment and Media
o Best Media Personality
o Best Music Artist
o Influencer of the Year
o Best Film Production
o Best Marketing and Media Agency
6. Luxury and Lifestyle
o Best Luxury Brand
o Excellence in Hospitality
o Best Lifestyle Influencer
o Best Fashion Designer
7. Education and Research
o Excellence in Education
o Researcher of the Year
o Best Educational Institution
8. Health and Wellness
o Excellence in Healthcare
o Best Wellness Program
o Outstanding Medical Research
9. Women in Excellence Awards
o Woman of the Year
o Outstanding Female Entrepreneur
o Inspirational Woman Leader
o Excellence in Women's Empowerment
o Young Female Achiever
o Female Innovator of the Year
o Excellence in Women's Health
o Woman in Arts and Culture
o Excellence in STEM
o Community Champion for Women
How to Nominate
Nominations for the Middle East Summit of Excellence Awards are open from today, until October 30, 2024. We invite individuals and organizations to submit nominations for themselves or others who have demonstrated exceptional achievements and contributions in their respective fields. The nomination process is straightforward and can be completed online.
Here’s how to submit your nomination:
1. Visit the Nomination Page: Go to https://mesoe.ae/awards/ to access the nomination form and detailed instructions.
2. Select the Award Category: Choose the appropriate category and subcategory that best fits the nominee's achievements.
3. Complete the Nomination Form: Fill out the nomination form with accurate and detailed information about the nominee’s accomplishments, impact, and contributions. Be sure to include any supporting documents or evidence that highlight the nominee’s qualifications for the award.
4. Submit the Form: Once the form is completed, submit it online. You will receive a confirmation email acknowledging the receipt of the nomination.
Evaluation Process
All nominations will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges comprising experts and leaders from various industries. The evaluation process will focus on the nominee’s innovation, impact, leadership, and overall contribution to their field and the broader community. The judging panel will review the nominations and select the finalists, who will be announced in October 2024.
Why Nominate?
Nominating individuals or organizations for the Middle East Summit of Excellence Awards offers numerous benefits. It provides a platform to recognize and celebrate exceptional talent and achievements, inspiring others to strive for excellence. Winning an award can significantly enhance the reputation and visibility of the nominee, providing them with greater opportunities for growth and collaboration. Additionally, the awards ceremony offers a unique opportunity to network with industry leaders, innovators, and influencers.
About the Middle East Summit of Excellence
The Middle East Summit of Excellence is an annual event dedicated to celebrating and recognizing the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations across various sectors in the Middle East. The summit aims to highlight the innovative, impactful, and inspiring work that drives progress and excellence in the region. The event features a red-carpet welcome, entertainment, keynote speeches, panel discussions, and an awards ceremony, providing attendees with a memorable and inspiring experience.
The Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony will be held at Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom, Dubai on the 1st November 2024.
Join Us
We invite you to join us in celebrating excellence in the Middle East by nominating deserving individuals and organizations for the Middle East Summit of Excellence Awards. Together, we can honor the achievements that contribute to the growth and development of our region.
For more information and to submit your nominations, please visit https://mesoe.ae/awards/
Jennifer McShane Bary
JMB Project Management
+971 55 929 4515
awards@mesoe.ae
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram