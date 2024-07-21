Announcing the Opening of Nominations for the Middle East Summit of Excellence Awards

CEO and Founder of JMB Project Management The Middle East Summit of Excellence The Middle East Summit of Excellence at Al Habtoor Palace Ballroom

The Middle East Summit of Excellence is proud to announce the opening of nominations for its prestigious awards ceremony on the 1st November, 2024.

The Middle East Summit of Excellence is more than just an award ceremony. It is a platform to recognize and celebrate the remarkable achievements that drive progress and innovation in our region.” — Jennifer McShane Bary