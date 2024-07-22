Leading Futurist, Venture Capitalist & Best-Selling Author Launches Book For Leaders To Capitalize On Unpredictability

Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World Roger Spitz in Palo Alto, California

Imagine navigating uncharted waters with a compass calibrated for the unpredictable.

The true impact of innovation isn’t in its disruptiveness; rather, it lies in its ability to ignite hope, unlock new possibilities and catalyse positive transformations across systems.” — Roger Spitz, Author of "Disrupt With Impact"

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Few subjects are as crucial as those covered in "Disrupt With Impact", and no one understands them better than Roger. As value is either destroyed or created through change, this book is essential reading for leadership teams and investors to ensure sustainable value creation in a fast-changing world."

—Sebastian Bihari, Venture Capitalist & General Partner, Vektor Partners

"Disrupt With Impact is a must-read for anyone navigating uncertainty. Roger Spitz masterfully equips decision-makers for the steep slopes, crevasses and hazards of the world's fast-changing environments. There are no better frameworks to help build resilience for the shocks while seizing the windows of opportunities as you creatively shape your future."

—Benedikt Böhm, Executive Board Oberalp, CEO Dynafit & Extreme Ski Mountaineer



Cybersecurity. Biotechnology. AI. Wars. Pandemics. Environmental Devastation. Terrorism. Innovative Products/Services. Politics. Energy Transition. Supply Chain.

Any one event – or an intersecting confluence of changes – can rewrite the world’s economic landscape overnight and alter the fate of industries, businesses, professions, and nations. Trillions of dollars are at stake, not to mention the significant human costs. We know disruption and change are always just around the corner. The far-reaching effects are inevitable, posing both unprecedented challenges and once-in-a-generation opportunities to creatively and virtuously change our futures. Are you and your organization prepared to seize this moment?

A leading global futurist, venture capitalist, and best-selling author, Roger Spitz has written an intriguing - if not definitive - roadmap on how one can navigate confidently through uncertain futures and actually thrive. Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success In An Unpredictable World (Kogan Page, September 2024) provides insightful and practical strategies, proven frameworks, and game-changing guidance to help leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and policy-makers to not only defend against potentially threatening events, but to be in a position to take advantage of these opportunities.

“Disrupt With Impact is the ultimate guide to thriving in today’s complex global business landscape,” asserts Spitz. “It empowers you to navigate escalating uncertainty and relentless change by rethinking strategic decision-making.”

Spitz has conducted years of original research and worked with numerous companies in various industries around the world, helping them to harness a competitive advantage in the face of inevitable change and uncertainty.

His breakthrough book zeroes in on these four key areas:

1. Understanding what is different about the nature of disruption today.

2. How to drive innovative and transformative change.

3. The future of Artificial Intelligence, strategic decision-making, and technology.

4. How to unleash your disruptive thinking.

“Imagine navigating through uncharted waters with a compass or GPS calibrated for the unpredictable,” poses Spitz. “Disruption’s dual nature means it can destroy and create value. The true impact of innovation lies in catalyzing positive transformation across our complex systems. As the complexities of our world grow, the inherent uncertainty of the future intensifies. We confront this unpredictability, discarding tired and outdated formulas, recognizing the diminishing effectiveness of pre-cooked playbooks.”

Disrupt With Impact shares:

- How to embrace the future with resilience and foresight.

- Distilled futures intelligence that was garnered from advising some of the most prestigious global organizations.

- How CEOs, founders, boards, and policy-makers can create sustainable value in the face of uncertainty, disruption, and scaled competitiveness.

- How massive change can ignite hope, unlock new possibilities, and catalyze transformations across systems.

- The myths and misconceptions leaders must avoid when making critical decisions to address major disruptive shifts from AI, sustainability, cybersecurity, and geopolitics.

“Disrupt With Impact is not about fleeting trends, specific predictions, or the latest technology fads,” asserts Spitz. “The world does not need another generic techno-optimist book narrowly focused on formulaic innovation or business optimization recipes. Disrupt With Impact prioritizes signals over noise, investigating the fundamentals that propel change and evaluating their impacts.”

About Author Roger Spitz

Before becoming a celebrated futurist, Roger Spitz (BSc Econ, MSc, FCA, APF) served as Global Head of Technology M&A at an investment bank, advising on scores of transactions totaling $25 billion. Today, Spitz is a world-leading authority on strategic foresight and systems innovations, a venture capitalist, and an expert advisor to the World Economic Forum. He has dedicated his career to advising boards, leadership teams, and investors on strategy regarding disruptions. As president of Techistential (futures intelligence practice), he also chairs the Disruptive Futures Institute, and has delivered hundreds of keynotes globally. His frameworks, adopted by organizations worldwide, have been featured in Fast Company, Gartner, INC. Magazine, Institute of Directors, Journal of Futures Studies, MIT Technology Review, and WIRED. Spitz writes extensively on the future of strategic decision-making and artificial intelligence, and is known for coining the term "Techistentialism". Based in San Francisco, Spitz is the author of the acclaimed, bestselling four-volume series "The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption" and "Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World".

* * * END * * *

- Media Contact: media@disruptivefutures.org

- Title: Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World by Roger Spitz

- Global release date: 3 September 2024 in the UK and Rest of the World

- North America release date: 24 September 2024 in the US and Canada

- ISBN: 978 1 3986 1688 2

- Book website: www.DisruptWithImpact.com

- Disrupt With Impact synopsis: Navigate confidently through uncertain futures to thrive in unpredictability with practical strategies, proven frameworks, and impactful guidance from a leading global futurist and venture capitalist.



“The ‘go to’ guidebook for businesses who want to successfully navigate the modern world.”

—Kara Cunzeman, Director of Strategic Foresight, The Aerospace Corporation

“Your operating manual for unpredictability.”

—Cathy Hackl, Tech Futurist, Author and CEO of Spatial Dynamics

“A roadmap to visionary leadership.”

—Michael J Keegan, Leadership Fellow, IBM Center for The Business of Government, and host of The Business of Government Hour podcast

“Provides tools to not only survive but excel.”

—Quentin Ladetto, Head of Technology Foresight, Swiss DoD, and Co-founder, atelierdesfuturs.org

“Help you to harness gray rhino challenges ahead to become a disruptive force for good - instead of being trampled.

—Michele Wucker, Author of The Gray Rhino