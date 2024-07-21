Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE



CASE#: 24A2004988

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman                       

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993



DATE/TIME:  07/20/24 at 1725 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 2/ Ferry Rd, S Hero, VT

VIOLATIONS:  Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct


 

ACCUSED: Jack Deforge                                        

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT



VICTIM: Ryan Recore

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plattsburgh, NY



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On 07/20/2024 at 1725 hours, Vermont State Police received a report regarding a possible assault that had occurred in the location of Rt 2 by Ferry Rd in the town of S Hero. Investigation revealed that a road rage incident occurred which resulted in Jack Deforge (75) getting out of his vehicle and assaulting Ryan Recore (20) in the middle of the roadway. 


Recore was evaluated by EMS for minor injuries.

 

Deforge was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Superior Court for the offenses of Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct. 


 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/22/2024 at 0830 hours          

COURT:  Grand Isle County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE


 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


 


St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

