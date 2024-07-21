St. Albans Barracks/ Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24A2004988
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/20/24 at 1725 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 2/ Ferry Rd, S Hero, VT
VIOLATIONS: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Jack Deforge
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT
VICTIM: Ryan Recore
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plattsburgh, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/20/2024 at 1725 hours, Vermont State Police received a report regarding a possible assault that had occurred in the location of Rt 2 by Ferry Rd in the town of S Hero. Investigation revealed that a road rage incident occurred which resulted in Jack Deforge (75) getting out of his vehicle and assaulting Ryan Recore (20) in the middle of the roadway.
Recore was evaluated by EMS for minor injuries.
Deforge was issued a citation to appear in Grand Isle County Superior Court for the offenses of Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/22/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Grand Isle County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.