Readers Invited Into the Shadows of Old Hollywood with Lee Lindauer’s Latest Thriller, “The Salvation of Henry Maxwell”
Award-winning author Lee Lindauer unveils a gripping tale of redemption and revelation with third novel releasing September 18, 2024.
‘The Salvation of Henry Maxwell’ is architecturally a thriller—one built on the foundation of human emotions.”GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee Lindauer, renowned for his emotionally charged thrillers, invites readers into a new world of intrigue with his latest novel, “The Salvation of Henry Maxwell,” releasing September 18, 2024. In this gripping, modern Gothic tale, an aging Hollywood horror actor embarks on a journey to uncover the truth behind his wife's mysterious death years ago, which he now suspects was murder.
— Lee Lindauer
Lindauer's new release is a blend of psychological depth and suspense. Known for his ability to explore the human psyche, Lindauer promises a story that delves into themes of fear, redemption, and the enduring human spirit.
Lee Lindauer says, “‘The Salvation of Henry Maxwell’ is architecturally a thriller—one built on the foundation of human emotions and a beacon for those who believe in the power of transformation.”
Lindauer's ability to connect with both mature and younger audiences is a feature of his immersive storytelling technique. His main character’s journey has been compared to Ebenezer Scrooge channeling Edgar Allan Poe. The layers of suspense and mystery create a powerful impact to a book which is receiving rave reviews.
According to Books That Make You, “The emotional depth, combined with intriguing plot twists, ensures that ‘The Salvation of Henry Maxell’ is not just read but experienced.”
Advanced reading copies of “The Salvation of Henry Maxwell” may be requested on NetGalley. The book is available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and is published by Wild Rose Press.
ISBN Paperback 978-1-5092-5705-8
Paperback Price: $22.99
ISBN eBook: 978-1-5092-5706-5
Digital Price: $5.99
About the Author
Lee Lindauer is an award-winning author known for crafting emotion-packed thrillers that delve deep into the human psyche and the complexities of fear and redemption. With degrees in Architectural and Civil Engineering and a background as a principal in a structural engineering firm, Lindauer brings a unique perspective to his writing. His novels include “Irrational Fears,” “The Sava Steps,” and the latest book, "The Salvation of Henry Maxwell," which follows a former Hollywood horror movie star on a transformational journey as he discovers that his wife did not die of a drug overdose but was murdered. A member of the International Thriller Writers, Lindauer has participated in ThrillerFest panels and co-edited the "Big Thrill" magazine. He divides his time between Colorado and Nevada with his wife, Teri. Explore Lee Lindauer's thrilling world of literature and his journey from engineering to authorship on his website.
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
email us here