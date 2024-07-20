Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel Honored with Prestigious AOA Presidential Citation

Photo of Dr. Kiran C. Patel, Steve Winn (Executive Director of FOMA), Paul Seltzer, DO (FOMA PAC), and Robert T. Hasty, DO, at the AOA House of Delegates.

Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel have been awarded the Presidential Award by the AOA, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the osteopathic medical field

I am accepting on behalf of a community of champions ... It is a testament to the collective efforts of many dedicated professionals and the support of the osteopathic community.” — Dr. Kiran C. Patel

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) is proud to announce that Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel have been awarded the esteemed Presidential Award, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the osteopathic medical profession and unwavering commitment to improving healthcare.

The AOA Presidential Award is one of the highest honors bestowed by the association. It celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, dedication to the advancement of osteopathic medicine, and a profound impact on patient care and medical education.

The Patel's visionary leadership has significantly advanced the field of osteopathic medicine. Their innovative approach and strategic vision have led to the development of cutting-edge medical practices and institutions, benefiting countless patients and medical professionals. "Dr's Patel are leaders of the Osteopathic profession by supporting education, research and philanthropy. Their efforts have allowed many Osteopathic medical students to reach their goals and help alleviate health care shortages in America. We are grateful having such a wonderful family partnering with us. " said AOA President Dr. Ira P. Monka.

Passionate advocates for medical education, Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel have been instrumental in establishing and supporting educational programs that cultivate the next generation of compassionate and skilled osteopathic physicians. Their dedication ensures that students receive top-tier training, fostering a future of improved healthcare delivery. Dr. Kiran C. Patel expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "This is a prestigious award that I am accepting on behalf of a community of champions for the Osteopathic profession. It is a testament to the collective efforts of many dedicated professionals and the support of the osteopathic community. Together, we can continue to advance the field of osteopathic medicine, undergraduate and graduate medical education and improve the health and well-being of our communities."

Drs Kiran and Pallavi Patel's generosity and spirit are evident in their numerous charitable initiatives. These contributions have provided essential resources and support to underserved communities, enhancing access to quality healthcare and promoting overall well-being. Both doctors’ pioneering work has championed the integration of holistic and patient-centered approaches in medical practice, resulting in improved patient outcomes and a greater emphasis on preventive care.

OCOM (Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine) is immensely proud of its founders, Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel and grateful for their outstanding contributions to the medical community. Patel’s vision and philanthropic measures are reflected in OCOM’s mission to create caring physicians and advance medical education in Central Florida. OCOM continues to embody Drs. Kiran and Pallavi Patel commitment to excellence in health and education, ensuring that their legacy of compassion and innovation thrives.

About the American Osteopathic Association (AOA):

The AOA represents more than 151,000 osteopathic physicians and medical students, promoting public health, encouraging scientific research, and advancing the distinctive philosophy and practice of osteopathic medicine. The AOA supports its members through various initiatives, including advocacy, continuing education, and professional development opportunities.