TimeForge Launches Innovative ‘Earned: Same Day Pay’ at RetailNOW 2024
Earned is the same day pay solution that improves employee satisfaction and retention, making businesses more competitive in the labor market.
Earned addresses common workforce challenges, providing financial flexibility to employees while helping the business maintain a positive company culture of care and support.”LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TimeForge, a leading provider of labor management solutions, is excited to announce its participation in RetailNOW 2024. Attendees can visit TimeForge at Booth 436 to experience the unveiling of its latest product, Earned, which transforms how businesses manage same day pay, tips, and rewards for their teams.
— Audrey Hogan, COO, TimeForge
RetailNOW 2024, the premier event for retail technology, will be held from July 28-30 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. The event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the latest trends, technologies, and solutions shaping the future of retail.
TimeForge is thrilled to introduce "Earned: Same Day Pay" at this influential event. Earned is designed to empower businesses with a streamlined way to offer same day pay, tips distribution, and employee rewards. Same day pay enables employees to receive their wages on the same day they work, rather than waiting for payday.
A recent study highlighted the importance of same day pay:
- 59% of employees have had to borrow money to pay a bill or emergency expense that couldn’t wait until payday
- 70% of employees would use a same day pay solution if offered by their employer
- 68% of employers believe offering same day pay would help decrease employee turnover
Earned addresses these needs while also improving employee satisfaction, retention, and overall performance, making it an essential tool for businesses looking to grow and succeed in a competitive market.
Key features of Earned include:
- Same Day Pay: Enable employees to access their earnings instantly, reducing financial stress and increasing job satisfaction.
- Tips Management: Simplify the process of distributing tips, ensuring fairness and transparency.
- Rewards and Recognition: Implement a robust rewards system to recognize and motivate top performers, fostering a positive work environment and encouraging team growth.
"TimeForge is committed to developing solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses in the retail sector," said Audrey Hogan, COO of TimeForge. "With Earned, we are introducing a powerful tool that directly tackles workforce challenges and enhances operational efficiency - while at the same time supporting employees’ financial flexibility. We are excited to showcase this groundbreaking platform at RetailNOW 2024."
When it comes to same day pay, Earned is the only solution with robust controls in place to minimize risks to both the employer and the employee.
“What we discovered - and what corporate often doesn’t realize - is that in businesses without same day pay, managers go above and beyond to help their team members,” said Hogan. “A flat tire or a broken appliance can significantly impact an employee’s well-being and ability to work, and so it’s not uncommon for managers to offer small loans to help employees through tough times.”
Hogan continued, “Earned addresses these challenges, providing financial flexibility to employees while helping the business maintain a positive company culture of care and support. Managers don’t have to open their own wallets, and retailers can rest easy knowing that Earned has robust controls, reporting, and auditing in place.”
Visitors to TimeForge's Booth 436 will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of Earned and learn more about how it can transform their business operations. The TimeForge team will be available to answer questions, provide insights, and discuss how their comprehensive labor management solutions can drive business success.
Industry partners and friendly organizations that will also be in attendance include: Auto-Star Compusystems, Business Machines Company, CBS NorthStar, COMBASE USA, DCR POS, North Country Business Products, onePOS, Osprey, Retail Management Hero, Tonic, Toshiba, Washburn, DinerDaddy, LOC Software, and MicroTouch.
###
About TimeForge
TimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, manager logbooks, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge's feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.
Sarah Taylor
TimeForge
+1 866-684-7191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram