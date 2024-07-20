Shoulder Chip Seal Project to Begin on U.S. Highway 16B in Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Contact: Bryan Parks, Project Manager, 605-394-1640

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, July 22, 2024, a chip seal project is scheduled to begin on the shoulders of U.S. Highway 16B in Rapid City. The Highway 16B chip seal project will begin at East Mall Drive to Wellington Drive. The project will then continue to S.D. Highway 79 from East Minnesota Street to Old Folsom Road. Single lane closures will occur intermittently throughout the project. Motorists should expect up to five miles of lane closures during the project and potential congestion during operations.

This work is part of a larger project that will conduct pavement restoration operations in the Rapid City and Box Elder areas. All shoulder chip seal work is anticipated to be complete by Friday, July 26, 2024.

The prime contractor on the $2.5 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City. The overall project is scheduled for completion by Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

