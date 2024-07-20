Aeronautics Commission Awards $10 Million in South Dakota Airport Terminal Program (SDATP) Funds

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 19, 2024

Contact: Jack Dokken, Office of Air, Rail and Transit Program Manager, 605-773-7045

PIERRE, S.D. – Earlier this summer, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) launched the South Dakota Airport Terminal Program (SDATP) following the successful passage of Senate Bill 144 in the 2024 legislative session. This bill allocated $10 million in funding to support airport terminal projects across the state, representing a significant investment in enhancing South Dakota’s aviation infrastructure.

“The SDATP funds will play pivotal role in strengthening the aviation infrastructure and enhancing economic development in our state,” said Joel Jundt, Transportation Secretary. “The SDATP will help our South Dakota airports meet growing demands and improve services for residents and visitors alike.”

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, SDATP fund requests were reviewed and awarded during the regularly scheduled Aeronautics Commission meeting. Following is a list of airport facilities who were awarded SDATP funds for terminal projects.

AirportFacility and SDATP Allocation:

Aberdeen: $1,2000,000

Hot Springs: $27,000

Rapid City: $3,047,126

Sioux Falls: $2,561,801

Spearfish: $1,319,073

Sturgis: $210,000

Tea: $735,000

Watertown: $900,000

The SDATP funds are unique, as they are one-time appropriations distinct from the traditional Aeronautics Commission policies. SDATP funds are designated strictly for construction reimbursement and exclude costs related to project planning, design, and administration. Local community effort and funding were critical components for consideration. Eligible projects for SDATP funding had to meet stringent criteria:

Projects must be part of the Airport Capital Improvement Plan or included in the National Plan of Integrated Airports (NPIAS) submitted yearly to the state.

Projects must receive federal funding through at least one year of Airport Improvement Program (AIP) federal entitlements and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) allocation. This includes having submitted an application, awarded a grant, or committed to applying in the next federal funding round for federal discretionary funds.

Projects must not have been completed by the application deadline and must be scheduled to receive federal discretionary grants by Monday, Sept. 30, 2025, to retain eligibility.

For more information on SDTAP, please contact Jack Dokken, SDDOT Office of Air, Rail and Transit Program Manager at 605-773-7045.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-