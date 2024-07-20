Response to media enquiries about CE’s leave

MACAU, July 20 - The following reply is provided in response to recent media enquiries about the Chief Executive's ongoing leave:
The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will continue to be on leave from 20 to 29 July inclusive. During his ongoing leave period, the Chief Executive has undergone routine medical check-up exams and received related medical treatment. Currently, he is in good health condition.
