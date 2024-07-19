MPD Arrests a Man for an Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at approximately 8:26 a.m., the suspects approached the victim inside of an establishment in the Unit Block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took money and property from the victim, including their moped keys. When the suspects fled, they attempted to take the victim’s moped. When the victim tried to stop them, one of the suspects assaulted the victim with a stun gun. The suspects fled the scene without the moped.

On Thursday, July 18, 2024, 30-year-old Terrell Baker of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Taser).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24080941