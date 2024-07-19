MEDIA RELEASE: DHHL to switch phone service provider at Oʻahu office

DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS

Ka ʻOihana ʻĀina Hoʻopulapula Hawaiʻi

DHHL TO SWITCH PHONE SERVICE PROVIDER AT OʻAHU OFFICE

Transition may cause temporary disruption of service

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 19, 2024

HONOLULU – Phone lines at the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) Oʻahu office will be temporarily unavailable starting Friday, July 19, 2024 at 3 p.m. The disruption in service is due to the department’s transition away from its former provider, Sandwich Isles Communications (SIC).

DHHL’s call center and individual phone lines are expected to return to service next week.

Those in need of immediate assistance may email [email protected]. DHHL lessees with questions about the Broadband Program may email [email protected].

The Oʻahu office will remain open for in-person appointments.

DHHL apologizes for the inconvenience this temporary shutdown may cause; however, this short disruption will allow us to upgrade our phone service and better serve our beneficiaries over the long term. The department is here to serve our beneficiaries and we are committed to ensuring our communication channels are reliable.

A directory of new contact numbers will be posted on the department’s website upon their release. Additional resources are available at https://dhhl.hawaii.gov.

