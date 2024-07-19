Submit Release
U.S. Border Patrol Indio agents seize 92 pounds of cocaine

A Border Patrol K-9 helped agents find 92 pounds of cocaine.

INDIO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two United States citizens attempting to smuggle 92 pounds of cocaine.

On Monday, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a white SUV approached the U.S. Border Patrol Highway 86

immigration checkpoint. During the primary inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the presence of concealed people or drugs.

A subsequent inspection revealed 34 packages wrapped in brown cellophane concealed in a hidden compartment in the ceiling of the vehicle. The contents of the packages tested positive for cocaine. The estimated value of the drugs is more than $1.04 million.

“It’s way too hot for this type of ‘snow’ in the El Centro Sector,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “Indio Station agents melted down plans to bring this poison to drug users in America, and I applaud those agents for bringing the fight to bad people and bad things here in the Premier Sector.”

Border Patrol agents seized more than $1 million worth of cocaine.

The vehicle, drugs, and driver were turned over to the Imperial Valley Border Enforcement Security Task Force for further processing and investigation.

