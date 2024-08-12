LA CRUZ PRESENTA SU NUEVO SENCILLO “SAHARA” / LA CRUZ PRESENTS HIS NEW SINGLE "SAHARA"
La Cruz defiende la inclusión y la diversidad, desafiando los límites heteronormativos tradicionales del género urbano. Como parte activa de la comunidad LGBT.
"Quiero que la gente se sienta identificada con la canción, con las emociones que transmite, porque se hizo con mucho amor y ¡quiero transmitir esa energía!".
Después de tomarse un tiempo para crear sus equipos de management y discográfica, el artista emergente venezolano LA CRUZ hace su regreso con su nuevo single "SAHARA'', dando inicio a una serie de próximos lanzamientos. Esta canción lleva a los oyentes en un viaje a través de los anhelos más feroces del corazón, apoyándose en una letra sensual y un ritmo de reggaetón fiestero para describir la pasión como el sol del Sahara.
Este tema surgió de una conversación que LA CRUZ mantenía en el estudio con sus productores y amigos sobre la emoción y el fuerte deseo de querer a alguien, que incluso estarías dispuesto a coger un vuelo cualquiera con tal de estar con esa persona. Amplificando los fuertes sentimientos que pueden derivarse de querer a alguien. “SAHARA” fue escrito por el artista junto a sus amigos que también formaron parte de la producción de los temas "Cuban Beef" y “Joshi”.
Este sencillo trata de un fuerte deseo por alguien, que no permite que nada se interponga entre tú y la persona "dime lo que quieras y te lo doy de una vez", que significa: haré cualquier cosa por ti. El título "SAHARA" también se destaca en la letra : "entramos en calor como el sol del “SAHARA" porque es un sentimiento tan profundo como el calor del sol del Sahara.
“SAHARA” viene acompañado de un video musical producido por Xavi Pastor bajo la dirección de Victor Marin y Manuduali como director creativo. EL video refleja el calor de la canción, y la palabra CALOR en general con los tonos de piel de los bailarines, los colores que se utilizan en el vídeo, los movimientos de baile en el contexto de un taller de mecánica divirtiéndose.
“SAHARA” está disponible en todas las plataformas de streaming.
Acerca de LA CRUZ:
La Cruz es un cantautor disruptivo de Venezuela que se ha posicionado a la vanguardia de una nueva generación de artistas que cambian géneros y se apoderan de la escena urbana. Fusionando ritmos de reggaetón con letras evocadoras que se basan en experiencias personales, la música de La Cruz defiende la inclusión y la diversidad, desafiando los límites heteronormativos tradicionales del género. Como parte activa de la comunidad LGBTQ, La Cruz transforma la adversidad en empoderamiento, utilizando su plataforma para abogar por una representación y aceptación más amplias.
Sigue a LA CRUZ:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lacruz/
Twitter: https://x.com/alfonsolacruzz
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@lacruz1111
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@alfonsolacruz
PRENSA & PUBLICIDAD
CARLOS “CHARLY” PEREZ
SVP, COMMUNICATIONS & PUBLIC RELATIONS
WARNER MUSIC LATINA
Charly.Perez@warnermusic.com
NORMARIS CRUZ
THE WALL GROUP
normariscruz@gmail.com
LA CRUZ - SAHARA (Official Video)