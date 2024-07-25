Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Strongly Recommends the Gori Law Firm for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Louisiana-Expect Superior Financial Compensation Results

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center has endorsed, and they recommend the Gori Law Firm for a person who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana-especially if the person is a Veteran of the US Navy. Navy Veterans are still the largest work group of individuals who will develop mesothelioma each year, and there are still thousands each year who will be diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer. Aside from compensation for Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, the Gori Law Firm also assists their clients with VA Benefits for these illnesses as they are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106.

The group says, "A Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Louisiana probably had their asbestos exposure on a ship or submarine while maintaining the engine room-propulsion center, they were a repair person on the ship-or submarine or they were part of a maintenance crew. The other possibility is they were exposed to asbestos at a shipyard while their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs at a shipyard.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, and they are one of the nation's top law firms for people who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com