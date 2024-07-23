Submit Release
Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Family of a Maritime Worker with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer Anywhere in Florida to Call the Gori Law Firm About Compensation-Expect the Best Results

"If your husband or dad is a maritime worker or marine mechanic with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida, call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation.”
TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one is a marine mechanic or maritime worker and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida please call the remarkable lawyers at the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law firm has an office in Tampa, and they are considered by many to be Americas elite law firm for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer-especially for maritime workers or marine mechanics.

"Florida is not only the Sunshine State it is also the boating capital of the world and to maintain these boats and ships it takes maritime workers and marine mechanics. Before the early 1980's maritime workers and marine mechanics would have had routine exposure to asbestos working on boat-ship engines, or maintaining boats or ships. In some instances, the exposure to asbestos might have been extreme. The only way a person can get mesothelioma is via asbestos exposure. Asbestos exposure is also responsible for thousands of people developing lung cancer each year.

"If your husband or dad is a maritime worker or marine mechanic with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. When it comes to people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida the Gori Law Firm has no equal." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Florida for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida. www.gorilaw.com

