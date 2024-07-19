Construction advances on new Belleville Terminal in Victoria’s inner harbour

CANADA, July 19 - Visitors to Victoria’s inner harbour can expect to see more activity at Belleville Terminal as Phase 1 construction of the temporary terminal and wharf upgrade advances throughout the summer.

The temporary terminal will enable ferry service between Vancouver Island and Washington state to continue uninterrupted throughout construction. Modifications to the CPR Steamship Terminal building and the Blackball building will be completed during Phase 1 to accommodate continued Canadian Border Services Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Protection services.

Phase 2 procurement is ongoing and is expected to wrap up by late 2024. Phase 2 construction activities, expected to begin in 2025, include the demolition of the existing Clipper terminal, construction of a new pre-clearance terminal building with modern border security standards, and the replacement of aging wharf facilities.

The upgrade will bring the Belleville Terminal into compliance with the Canada-U.S. Land, Rail, Marine and Air Transport Pre-clearance Agreement, and will streamline travel by allowing passengers to complete the customs and immigration process in Victoria prior to disembarking in the U.S.

The terminal is an important driver of regional and provincial economic growth. Travellers spend approximately $174 million annually, generating $268 million in economic output and $155 million in provincial GDP.

The project is expected to be completed in time for the 2028 tourism season, with a budget of approximately $304 million, including a $41.6-million federal contribution.

The Province is working with the Songhees Nation and Esquimalt Nation to identify opportunities to showcase the cultural and geographical significance of the project’s location and welcome visitors into Lekwungen territory.

Learn More:

For more on the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/bellevilleterminal