UPDATE: St. Johnsbury / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4005570

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/19/2024 at approximately 0748 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Person

 

MISSING PERSON: Cassie Boomhower                                               

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

***UPDATE***

 

Boomhower was located safe and is no longer considered missing.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/19/2024, at approximately 0748 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report that Cassie Boomhower (26) was missing. Boomhower was last seen on Avenue A in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT on 7/18/2024 at approximately 2100 hours. There are concerns for Boomhower's welfare. A recent photo of Boomhower is attached. Anyone with information on Boomhower's location is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

