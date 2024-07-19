UPDATE: St. Johnsbury / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4005570

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 7/19/2024 at approximately 0748 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Person

MISSING PERSON: Cassie Boomhower

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

***UPDATE***

Boomhower was located safe and is no longer considered missing.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/19/2024, at approximately 0748 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report that Cassie Boomhower (26) was missing. Boomhower was last seen on Avenue A in the town of St. Johnsbury, VT on 7/18/2024 at approximately 2100 hours. There are concerns for Boomhower's welfare. A recent photo of Boomhower is attached. Anyone with information on Boomhower's location is asked to call the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.