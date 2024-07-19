Maryland State Board of Education Meets Tuesday, July 23

Maryland State Board of Education Meets Tuesday, July 23

State Board will review Draft Literacy Policy, teacher licensure changes.

BALTIMORE (July 19, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, July 23 at 9 a.m. at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor).

The State Board will elect new officers at the meeting. There will be a discussion of the proposed Draft Literacy Policy and presentations from literacy stakeholders Maryland READS and The Reading League. The State Board will also consider changes to certain assessment requirements for teacher licensure, and will hold a special recognition of students competing in the National Civics Bee this fall.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Public comment registration opens the week before the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 22. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

