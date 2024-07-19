Silver Spring and Bethesda-Chevy Chase Residents are Invited to Join Councilmember Sayles Next Week for Her Final Two Community Conversation Events

MARYLAND, July 19 - For Immediate Release: Friday, July 19, 2024

From the Office of Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles

Montgomery County At-Large Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles invites community residents to attend her final two Community Conversations on Wednesday, July 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Silver Spring Civic Building located at 1 Veterans Place in Silver Spring and Thursday, July 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Regional Services Office located at 4805 Edgemoor Lane in Bethesda. The Community Conversations are a series of events Councilmember Sayles is hosting across the County in collaboration with the Regional Service Offices and other community partners.

“Young people are at the heart of many initiatives across the Silver Spring region. Our office has been honored to partner with a wide range of stakeholders to amplify diverse youth perspectives and foster connections to opportunities in areas such as health, safety, wellness, economic vibrancy, workforce development and education,” said Jacob Newman, director of the Silver Spring Regional Services Office.

“We strive to maintain strong relationships with the people and organizations within our community to better serve the residents of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase region of the County,” said Peter Fosselman, director of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Regional Services Office. “Our office is here to help people connect with vital and key County government services. These community outreach meetings with Councilmember Sayles are one way we can strengthen these relationships to foster positive youth development, focus on mental health needs, and promote economic growth. Working together, we can create inclusive, safe and vibrant communities for everyone.”

Residents are encouraged to join businesses, community leaders, and public servants to discuss creating safe and vibrant communities by focusing on positive youth development, mental health and economic growth. Montgomery County departments and community partners will be present to provide valuable resources. These Community Conversations are a unique opportunity to be part of the solution.

“Safe and thriving communities are a collaboration between many partners, including residents, elected officials and local government – including your police department. I look forward to hearing from the community at this event,” said Commander Amy Daum, commander of the Montgomery County Police 2nd District.

Please RSVP here to participate in the series of Community Conversations. Light refreshments and SSL hours are available.

For media inquiries or general questions about the series of Community Conversations, please contact Joseph Gelula at [email protected].

