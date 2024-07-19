Tentative Agreement reached between PEI physicians, Department of Health and Wellness and Health PEI

CANADA, July 19 - Health and Wellness Minister, Mark McLane; Health PEI CEO, Melanie Fraser; and Medical Society of Prince Edward Island President, Dr. Krista Cassell issued the following joint statement regarding the Tentative Agreement reached this week:

“We are delighted to announce that the Government of Prince Edward Island, Health PEI, and MSPEI have come to a Tentative Agreement this week. This five-year Physician Services Agreement will support our provincial physician recruitment and retention efforts; provide quality and accessible patient care; and acknowledge physicians who go above and beyond. We are confident that this Agreement will make Prince Edward Island the best place to practice medicine in Canada.

The Tentative Agreement will now go to MSPEI eligible physician members for a ratification vote from Wednesday, July 24 to Monday, August 5, 2024. Vote results will be made available in the days following the voting window.

Thank you to all parties for their dedication in working together through interest-based negotiations. Physicians are leaders in our healthcare system, and we truly believe this Tentative Agreement will reaffirm our gratitude for the work they do to keep Islanders well. To respect the ratification process, this will be the only public statement until after the membership have voted.”