PCMS PARTNERS WITH ATTESTIV TO PROVIDE INSURERS AUTOMATED FRAUD DETECTION TO AUTHENTICATE DIGITAL PHOTOS AND DOCUMENTS
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCMS, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise solutions for P&C insurers, is excited to announce a partnership with digital media authenticity leader Attestiv. This collaboration integrates Attestiv’s patented photo analysis AI technology into PCMS’s Atlas insurance suite, delivering automated fraud protection for underwriting and claims photos and documents.
Insurance fraud costs property and casualty insurers approximately $45 billion annually, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). As AI-powered fraud tactics evolve, the market for fraud detection is projected to grow from $5 billion in 2023 to $17 billion in 2028.
By leveraging Attestiv’s cutting-edge technology, PCMS now offers insurers the fastest and most reliable method to authenticate digital media. This integration allows insurers to efficiently combat the increasing threat of photo, video, and document fraud. Attestiv’s automated protection reduces fraud and claims losses, minimizes the time spent inspecting claims photos, and safeguards against the rise of deepfakes.
"We are excited to welcome Attestiv to our partner ecosystem. Their technology will integrate seamlessly into Atlas to help our carrier partners authenticate pictures, reduce costs and mitigate fraud exposure.” Mark Goldman, CEO PCMS
“For sectors demanding the very highest levels of integrity, security and compliance such as insurance, an automated gatekeeper offers day-to-day peace of mind,” said Attestiv CEO Nicos Vekiarides. “We are happy to partner with PCMS to provide an integrated and seamless solution that identifies media fraud without any changes to existing insurance processes.”
About PCMS
PCMS is a provider of enterprise software solutions for the Property and Casualty insurance industry. The Atlas suite includes core components for underwriting, policy administration, claims management, billing, data warehousing, and reporting. Serving all lines of business, PCMS is dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency and reducing fraud for insurers. For more information, please contact info@pcmstech.com or (214) 580-5668.
About Attestiv
Attestiv offers the industry’s first cloud-scale fraud protection platform for photos, videos and documents, serving the insurance, financial services and news & media sectors. Utilizing patented AI and tamper-proofing technology, Attestiv enables protection against media tampering, alteration and generative AI, ensuring the highest standards of trust for your business. For more information, please visit https://attestiv.com.
