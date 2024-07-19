Submit Release
News Search

There were 943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,083 in the last 365 days.

Middle River Man Faces Felony Assault Charges After Reported Road Rage Incident In Baltimore Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(Middle River, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Middle River man last night after he allegedly brandished a firearm during a reported road rage incident in Baltimore County. 

The accused is identified as Jason Catanzariti, 53, of Middle River, Maryland.  After consultation with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, Catanzariti was charged with felony assault, use of a gun in commission of a felony, and other related offenses.  Catanzariti is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. 

On Thursday, July 18, Maryland State Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to northbound I-95 at I-695 (Exit 49) for the report of a road rage incident involving a driver, later identified as Catanzariti, who allegedly pointed a handgun at a motorist. The motorist involved, called 9-1-1 and described the suspect vehicle as a gray Subaru with Maryland registration. A lookout was immediately provided to police in attempt to locate the driver.

At 8:30 p.m. last night, Maryland State Troopers located the suspect vehicle and the driver at a residence in Middle River.  Troopers also recovered a loaded firearm believed to have been used during the incident.

Catanzariti was arrested without incident and transported to the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack for processing.  Catanzariti faces a mandatory five-year prison sentence if convicted. 

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Motorists are urged to prioritize highway safety: avoid impaired and aggressive driving, obey the speed limit and don’t drive distracted to prevent injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

###

 

CONTACT:  Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Middle River Man Faces Felony Assault Charges After Reported Road Rage Incident In Baltimore Co.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more