Middle River Man Faces Felony Assault Charges After Reported Road Rage Incident In Baltimore Co.

July 19, 2024

(Middle River, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Middle River man last night after he allegedly brandished a firearm during a reported road rage incident in Baltimore County.

The accused is identified as Jason Catanzariti, 53, of Middle River, Maryland. After consultation with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, Catanzariti was charged with felony assault, use of a gun in commission of a felony, and other related offenses. Catanzariti is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

On Thursday, July 18, Maryland State Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to northbound I-95 at I-695 (Exit 49) for the report of a road rage incident involving a driver, later identified as Catanzariti, who allegedly pointed a handgun at a motorist. The motorist involved, called 9-1-1 and described the suspect vehicle as a gray Subaru with Maryland registration. A lookout was immediately provided to police in attempt to locate the driver.

At 8:30 p.m. last night, Maryland State Troopers located the suspect vehicle and the driver at a residence in Middle River. Troopers also recovered a loaded firearm believed to have been used during the incident.

Catanzariti was arrested without incident and transported to the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack for processing. Catanzariti faces a mandatory five-year prison sentence if convicted.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Motorists are urged to prioritize highway safety: avoid impaired and aggressive driving, obey the speed limit and don’t drive distracted to prevent injuries and fatalities on our roadways.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov