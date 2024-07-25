Sleepare Launches First Try & Buy Online-Mattress Store & Showroom in Toronto, Canada
Leading online-mattress retailer Sleepare launches the first-of-its-kind, try-and-buy online mattress store and showroom in Toronto, Canada.
Leading online-mattress retailer Sleepare launches the first-of-its-kind, try-and-buy online mattress store and showroom in Toronto, Canada.

"Completely satisfied with the experience. Friendly, knowledgeable staff. Good selection of high-end mattresses not easily available in Canada. The "white glove" delivery service was great." — Paul R.
Sleepare’s new try-and-buy concept enables guests to test out any of their exclusive online mattresses in their local store before they make a buying decision. In a no-pressure environment with personalized support throughout the process, the customer gets exactly what they need when buying a mattress.
The Toronto location is already noted for its extensive line of high-quality mattresses. The lineup includes the most innovative and newly released products from top brands, including:
● Bear
● Dreamcloud
● Ghostbed
● Mlily
● Winkbeds
● Helix
● Leesa
● Lull
● Nectar
● Puffy
● Brooklyn Bedding
These brands are generally only available when you buy them online, but Sleepare has flipped the process and put the decision-making in the hands of a nice little nap.
The concept is interesting, and you’re sure to find it ideal. Most often, these mattress manufacturers sell directly to the public, often meaning the customer doesn’t get the traditional ability to try out the mattress in-store before making a purchase. With Sleepare’s new concept, it’s possible to get the best of both worlds: Low-cost, high-quality mattresses buyers know will fit their preferences and create the opportunity for a good night’s sleep.
Sleepare is putting even more on the line with this new offer by guaranteeing their products. They will price-match all of the mattresses in their showroom. That means customers can try out the mattress options available to them and make a confident purchase, knowing they are getting the lowest possible price as well.
"We are thrilled to bring our unique try-and-buy concept to Toronto, Canada," said Sleepare's CEO Shanir Kol. "We understand that buying a mattress is a significant decision, and we want to ensure our customers are completely satisfied with their purchase. Our Toronto mattress store enables customers to test out the mattresses they have been considering online."
About Sleepare:
Sleepare is a trusted, innovative mattress physical and online retailer noted for its ability to meet customers where they are. The company’s online-exclusive mattress brands break down the barrier by providing customers with an opportunity to try before they buy. The company's mission is to make mattress shopping as convenient and risk-free as possible.
What makes Sleepare Different?
● Find the brand right for you: These are sought-after, often online-exclusive mattress brands not typically found in mattress warehouses locally.
● Try & Buy experience: An innovative, peace-of-mind creating tool, customers can try out the online exclusive mattress brands in-store before making a buying decision at Sleepare.
● Best price possible: Sleepare guarantees that its mattresses are the best price available.
● 30-Minute Nap Trial: Customers can take a 30-minute nap trial to test the comfort of the mattress, getting in some rest mid-day if they like.
● Easy returns: Sleepare matches the return and trial policies of the individual mattress brands, eliminating risk.
● No cost, easy delivery service: Free mattress delivery is available across the US and Canada, with same-day delivery options for $99.
● White glove delivery: Get the mattress delivered right to your door, set up in no time, without lifting a finger. It’s all of the benefits of online delivery and more.
● Guidance you can depend on: In-store sleep experts provide personalized advice to help customers choose the perfect mattress for their needs.
● Multiple locations: Sleepare has eight locations, including Miami, LA, NYC, Boston, Tysons, VA, Long Island, NY, Chicago, and now Toronto, Canada.
● A new lineup of innovative products: Not all brands and models are available in every store. If a customer is looking for something specific, contact the store beforehand.
● No added fees: Sleepare does not charge added shipping costs, customs costs, or other Canadian customer fees.
Why Choose Sleepare Toronto?
Sleepare provides the mattresses customers want at competitive prices but still enables customers actually to step into the store to try out the mattresses. As a result, customers no longer have to trust online reviews or assume that they are getting a mattress that’s supportive and comfortable for their body. With this process, they can try out the exclusive online mattress brands without risk.
Sleepare stands behind its products, and you will reap the rewards as a result! With their best price match guarantee, customers can count on getting exactly what they need and want at the lowest price available.
SleePare Mattress In-Store Opportunity
Sleepare’s try-and-buy online mattress store is now open in Toronto, Canada. Visit the store to test their favorite online mattresses and take advantage of the best-price match guarantee and hassle-free return policies.
For more information, visit Sleepare’s website or visit the Toronto mattress store.
Contact:
Sleepare Mattress Store Toronto
2737 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R5, Canada
+1 437-860-7033
info@sleepare.com
https://www.sleepare.com/mattress-stores/ca/toronto-on/
Don't miss the ongoing mattress sale with great discounts on a wide range of high-quality mattresses you always wanted to try out but did not want to take a risk at it.
Finding the Right Mattress For You Is Easy
Sleepare's launch of the first try-and-buy online-mattress showroom and store in Toronto empowers customers to get everything they want in a simple transaction.
