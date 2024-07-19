RE/MAX Agent Christy Walker Earns Lifetime Achievement Award
RE/MAX® Recognizes Local Agent for Outstanding Business PerformancePHOENIX, AZ, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christy Walker, with RE/MAX Signature, has been presented with the prestigious RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least seven years of service with the company.
“Christy’s tireless dedication to serving her clients, consumers and community has allowed her to achieve this high honor,” said Annie Barmore, Broker/Branch Manager of RE/MAX Signature. “Winning this award is a significant accomplishment and we’re extremely proud that Christy is a member of our team.”
Walker has been serving her community as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Signature for 21 years and has extensive experience in investment properties, luxury homes and relocation.
Among Walker’s list of achievements, she has been awarded the RE/MAX Community Cares Award, Miracle Agent award and earned her GRI, ABR and CHLMS designations. In addition, Walker actively supports the Children's Miracle Network, Southwest Veteran's Foundation and Where Hope Lives.
About RE/MAX Signature:
RE/MAX Signature is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage located in Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 2007, the brokerage has 28 Realtors® and specializes in Residential, Commercial and Property Management. RE/MAX Signature is a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities, and is located at 19820 N. 7th Street, Suite 110 Phoenix, AZ 85024 . To learn more, please visit www.remaxsignatureaz.com. Each Office Independently Owned and Operated.
