RE/MAX Signature Opens New Office in Gilbert, AZ, Expanding Its High-Quality Real Estate Services To The East Valley
Experience, Collaboration And Full-Service Will Be Showcase of RE/MAX SignatureGILBERT, AZ, USA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RE/MAX Signature, a prominent real estate brokerage known for its exceptional service and community commitment, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest office in Gilbert, Arizona, set for December 4th. This expansion represents the company's ongoing commitment to providing top-notch real estate services to the rapidly growing Gilbert community and surrounding areas. Christy Walker, a local real estate veteran, is the Owner of RE/MAX Signature and looks forward to opening this branch office with fellow real estate veteran, Stacia Ehlen.
New Location to Meet Growing Demand
The new office, located at 633 East Ray Road, Suite 120, Gilbert, Arizona 85296, is strategically positioned to cater to the burgeoning real estate market in Gilbert. "Our new location is not just an expansion; it's a significant step towards better serving our clients in Gilbert and the surrounding areas," said Ehlen, Co-Owner of the RE/MAX Signature branch office. The new branch office features an expansive training room which will provide space for monthly trainings and group gatherings. It also features three individual offices and two team offices, one of which will be occupied by The Ehlen Team, the top RE/MAX Team in Gilbert. "We are thrilled to offer our clients and agents a classy facility equipped with the latest technology and resources." This will be Walker’s first office in Phoenix’s East Valley, while Ehlen and her team have been based in Gilbert for nearly 20 years. Walker also owns RE/MAX Signature in Phoenix, Tucson and Green Valley, Arizona
A Team of Expert Agents
RE/MAX Signature's team of professional agents brings a wealth of experience and local market knowledge. "Our agents are the backbone of our success. They are dedicated, knowledgeable, and ready to provide unparalleled service to our clients," stated Walker. RE/MAX Signature will feature five residential real estate professionals with more than 35 years of combined experience.
Commitment to Community and Excellence
Aligned with RE/MAX's values of integrity, professionalism, and excellence, the new office will continue the tradition of community involvement and superior client service. "We are more than just real estate agents; we are part of the Gilbert community. " added Ehlen. RE/MAX Signature is proud to be a partner with the Children's Miracle Network, raising much needed funds to benefit sick kids at the Phoenix Children's Hospital. "We are proud to be recognized as a Miracle Office due to our fundraising efforts" states Walker. In addition to fundraising and volunteering at the hospital RE/MAX Signature has a match fund to encourage agents to give or serve where they can meet the most needs.
About RE/MAX Signature
RE/MAX Signature has been serving Arizona since 2007. With a team of experienced professionals, the company is known for its commitment to excellence, community involvement, and helping clients achieve their real estate goals.
