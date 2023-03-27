Veteran Realtor® to Open RE/MAX Office in Green Valley, AZ

Experience, Full-Service Amenities and Community Service Will Be the Showcase of RE/MAX Signature
We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”
— Winston Churchill
GREEN VALLEY, AZ, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Christy Walker, a local real estate veteran, is the Broker/Owner of RE/MAX Signature, which expanded to a second location with their Grand Opening Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Green Valley. The office is located in the landmark building that was the former fire station for Green Valley. The building was redeveloped and remodeled by the current owner and currently houses the offices of the Salvation Army and the Green Valley Coordinating Council.
Located at 555 N La Canada Drive, Green Valley AZ 85614, RE/MAX Signature will feature 8 residential real estate professionals with more than 130 years of combined experience.
“There’s been an increasing demand for residential real estate here in Green Valley with it being primarily an active adult community that boasts lower temperatures than Phoenix and Tucson and a quieter setting than the bustling city,” said Walker. “Now is a great time to be in the business, and the RE/MAX Signature team is looking forward to using their expertise and passion for real estate to help community members find their perfect place to live.”
The team has been working for months to prepare for the Grand Opening, which celebrated the new office opening this weekend with a ribbon cutting from the Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, live music, games, food truck and a fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network supporting the Tucson Medical Center. The office includes a bullpen for active agents to drop in and work, a conference room for private meetings with clients and a large training room to focus on development. It showcases a comfortable décor in a professional setting. We are excited to grow the office and expect to serve 20 professional full-time agents as we look for the right business partners with a heart to serve the community.
RE/MAX Signature will serve families within Sahuarita, Green Valley, Tubac, Vail, Sonoita and the surrounding areas, and specializes in golf course homes, active adult communities and luxury homes.
