Secretary Mayorkas Announces Extension and Redesignation of Somalia for Temporary Protected Status

Redesignation Allows Additional Newly Eligible Somali Nationals to Apply for TPS and Employment Authorization Documents

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas today announced the extension and redesignation of Somalia for Temporary Protected Status for 18 months, from September 18, 2024, to March 17, 2026, due to conditions in Somalia that prevent individuals from safely returning.

After consulting interagency partners, Secretary Mayorkas determined that an 18-month extension and redesignation of Somalia for TPS is warranted because conditions, which include ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions, that support Somalia’s designation are ongoing. Those conditions include widespread insecurity and violence that have exposed civilian populations to abuse and displacement. Additionally, Somalia has experienced intense flooding, continued food insecurity, disease outbreaks and significant barriers to humanitarian aid deliveries.

“Armed conflict and widespread insecurity have harmed and displaced civilians in Somalia for years, exacerbated today by the ravages of famine, disease, and extreme weather,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Granting protection through Temporary Protected Status ensures that Somalis already in the United States can reside and work here while these deteriorated conditions in Somalia continue.”

The extension of the TPS designation for Somalia allows approximately 600 current beneficiaries to retain TPS through March 17, 2026, if they continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements. Current TPS beneficiaries who wish to extend their status through March 17, 2026, must re-register during the 60-day re-registration period from July 22, 2024, through September 20, 2024, to ensure they keep their TPS and employment authorization.

The redesignation of Somalia for TPS allows an estimated 4,300 additional Somali nationals (or individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Somalia) to file initial applications to obtain TPS, if they are otherwise eligible. They must have established residence in the United States on or before July 12, 2024, and have continued to reside in the United States since then (“continuous residence”).

The corresponding Federal Register notice provides information about registering for TPS as a new or current beneficiary under Somalia’s extension and redesignation. The Federal Register notice explains eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures necessary for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew EADs, and for new applicants to submit an initial application under the redesignation and apply for an EAD.

Accompanying this announcement is a Special Student Relief notice for F-1 nonimmigrant students whose country of citizenship is Somalia, or individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Somalia, so that eligible students may request employment authorization, work an increased number of hours while school is in session, and reduce their course load while continuing to maintain F-1 status through the TPS designation period.

The Department of Homeland Security recognizes that not all re-registrants may receive a new Employment Authorization Document before their current EAD expires and is automatically extending through Sept. 17, 2025, the validity of certain EADs previously issued under Somalia’s TPS designation.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will continue to process pending applications filed under previous TPS designations for Somalia. Individuals with a pending Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, or a related Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, as of July 19, 2024 do not need to file either application again. If USCIS approves a pending Form I-821 or Form I-765 filed under the previous designation of TPS for Somalia, USCIS will grant the individual TPS through March 17, 2026, and issue an EAD valid through the same date.

Under the redesignation of Somalia, eligible individuals who do not have TPS may submit an initial Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, during the initial registration period that runs from July 19, 2024 through March 17, 2026. Applicants also may apply for TPS-related EADs and for travel authorization. Applicants can request an EAD by submitting a completed Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, with their Form I-821, or separately later.

Since the Securing the Border Presidential Proclamation and Interim Final Rule was issued in early June, over 50,000 noncitizens have been removed or returned to more than 100 countries. All irregular migration journeys are extremely dangerous, unforgiving, and often result in loss of life. DHS will continue to enforce U.S. laws and will return noncitizens who do not establish a legal basis to remain in the United States.