News Outlets Ignore DHS Social Media Posts Highlighting the Victims of Criminal Illegal Aliens

The media spends more time covering DHS social media posts of paintings and art than covering the stories of the American victims whose lives have been destroyed by criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON—On the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) social media accounts, DHS highlights criminal illegal aliens and their American victims every single day. Instead of telling these horrific and tragic stories, the media chooses to write stories on how artists are not happy with our social media and claims of appealing to “white identity.”

Below are just a few samplings of the “news” headlines:

“This gutter state of ‘journalism’ does a disservice to the American people. Every single day Americans are killed by illegal aliens who should have never been in this country. And nearly every single day the media ignore these victims,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Where is the media’s obsession with our social media posts on Rachel Morin’s killer being sentenced to life in prison? Where is their coverage on the DHS video of Katie Abraham’s mom and dad telling their heartbreaking story of their daughter being killed in a hit and run by an illegal? Where is the story on the two high school sweethearts killed by an illegal alien drinking and driving in Wisconsin?”

Here is just a sampling of the posts the media failed to cover:

LINK

LINK

LINK

The real reason the media is obsessed with covering DHS’ social media is Secretary Noem’s message is directly reaching the American people and the media can no longer throttle the truth.

DHS reaches approximately 40+ million Americans weekly through strategic social media content covering critical national security topics. DHS social media reach has grown 13x in just six months, from 3.5 million weekly impressions in February to 46.1 million in July 2025. This exponential growth demonstrates the Department's enhanced ability to effectively communicate critical information to the American public.

