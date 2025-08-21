DHS Law Enforcement Arrests Gang Members, Kidnappers, Drug Traffickers as Part of President Trump’s Effort to Crack Down on Violent Crime and Make D.C. Safe Again

DHS deployed hundreds of law enforcement resources to make the nation’s capital safe and beautiful again WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is highlighting some of the worst of the worst arrested in President Trump’s efforts to crack down on violent crime in Washington D.C. over the past week. “President Trump was clear: he will make DC safe and beautiful again,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “In less than a week, ICE and CBP arrested gang members, kidnappers, drug traffickers, and other violent thugs. We will support the re-establishment of law and order and public safety, so Americans can feel safe in our nation’s capital.” Below are just some of the criminal illegal aliens taken off D.C. streets: Cristian Salmeron-Osorio, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and known MS-13 gang member. He was previously convicted of assault. Jossue Garcia-Portillo, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, and confirmed 18th street gang member. Geiser Fernandez-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, previously convicted of kidnapping. Anthony Prudencio-Henriquez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, previously convicted of kidnapping. Carlos Fuentes, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, previously charged with dangerous drugs. Leonel Bautista-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, previously convicted of burglary. Jose Menendez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, previously convicted of assault. Ervin Juarez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, previously convicted of assault. Suraj Tairu, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria, previously charged with smuggling heroin and escaping from federal custody. Juan Cabos-Vargas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously charged with assault. Raul Quintanilla-Cabezas, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, previously charged with commercialized sexual offenses. Pablo Garcia-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, previously charged with dangerous drugs. Victor Cabrera, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, previously charged with assault. Walter Juarez-Perez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, previously charged with assault. Jacqueline Mujica-Herman, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, previously charged with larceny. # # #

