Cornhusker Clink: A New Partnership with DHS and the State of Nebraska to Expand Detention Space

Following Alligator Alcatraz and Speedway Slammer, the Nebraska correctional facility marks the third state partnership to expand ICE detention space

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new partnership with the state of Nebraska to expand ICE detention space by up to 280 beds. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is partnering with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, and these beds will be available at the Work Ethic Camp in McCook, Nebraska. The facility dubbed the “Cornhusker Clink” will house criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE.

This agreement was made possible by the One Big Beautiful Bill. This law fully funded the 287(g) program and provided funding to secure 80,000 new beds for ICE to utilize when detaining and deporting the worst of the worst.

“COMING SOON to Nebraska: Cornhusker Clink. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Nebraska to expand detention bed space by 280 beds,” said Secretary Noem. “Thanks to Governor Pillen for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Nebraska’s Cornhusker Clink. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.”

“Today the State of Nebraska is stepping up its support of President Trump’s and Secretary Noem’s immigration enforcement initiatives in several key ways,” said Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen. “I am pleased that our facility and team in McCook can be tasked with helping our federal partners protect our homeland by housing criminal illegal aliens roaming our country’s communities today. I am also proud that the Nebraska State Patrol and National Guard will be assisting ICE enforcement efforts, as well. Homeland security starts at home, and, just as when I twice deployed troops to secure our southern border during the failed Biden administration, Nebraska will continue to do its part.”

Additionally, the Nebraska State Patrol announced its intent to sign a 287(g) agreement empowering its Nebraska State Troopers to help ICE get these criminal illegal aliens off our streets. Moreover, Gov. Pillen ordered the Nebraska National Guard to provide administrative and logistical support to Nebraska-based ICE officials in enforcing immigration laws. Approximately 20 Army National Guard soldiers will participate in this mission, commencing training within the next week.