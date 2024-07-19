Sebastian James Creates The Perfect Musical Ode To Better Days With His New Single, "When We Were Young"
Sebastian James Delivers Another Hit, Perfectly Capturing The Youthful Feelings of Euphoria.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sebastian James’ second single, "When We Were Young,” comes out today, July 19th., 2024! Singing about young love, summer days and experiencing the world through the rosy colored lens of yesteryear.
Take a moment and think back to a time when things seemed a lot easier. Life was less stressful. The top priority was all about experiencing an epic road trip, hanging with friends and spending as much time as possible with your favorite person.
Perfectly capturing those youthful feelings of euphoria, Sebastian James delivers another hit! In the vein of “Summer of 69” by Bryan Adam's or “Jack & Diane” by John Cougar Mellencamp, people will still be singing the chorus of “When We Were Young” years from now.
"When We Were Young" is available now on all streaming platforms. For more information on Sebastian James contact Zenobia Simmons and visit the Tungsten Records website.
About Sebastian James:
2024 will bring Sebastian James to the world stage with his highly anticipated solo album, Old School Cool, slated for release this fall on Tungsten Records, an independent label that James co-founded. The album was mastered by Dave Collins, a Grammy Award winning,mastering engineer who's worked with a laundry list of iconic superstars; Black Sabbath, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica and many more. Holding true to its name, the magic of Old School Cool is derived from the vintage approach that James followed when creating the record.
Sebastian James’ first single, American Made is the anthem of the summer! It’s sweeping the nation, getting heavy airplay in Sebastian's hometown of Kansas City, MO. The song reached #40 on the Top 40 Mediabase Chart.
In regular rotation on radio stations across the country and the video reached #1 on the California Music Channel and over 30k organic streams on Spotify. Sebastian has been doing interviews at college, commercial and talk radio stations. He discusses the way that his humble, Midwestern upbringing heavily influences his music and his life. Sebastian's music can be described as a nostalgic mix of classic Rock, sprinkled with Country overtones wrapped in the catchiness of a Pop chorus. "American Made" reminds us that we can embrace our uniqueness while rejoicing in a shared love of family and unity.
