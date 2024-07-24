Reveille Software and ABBYY Announce Partnership to Enhance Intelligent Document Processing Solutions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Reveille Software (Reveille), a leader in management and monitoring solutions for Intelligent Process Automation-based applications, today announced a partnership with ABBYY, a global leader in purpose-built AI for intelligent automation, to integrate its Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) technology.
IDP is a key component of Intelligent Process Automation solutions. By integrating Reveille’s monitoring capabilities, ABBYY IDP users can achieve faster onboarding, touchless processing, lower costs, and greater visibility into their processes.
In addition, as a technology member of the ABBYYOne Partner Network, Reveille will join the ABBYY Marketplace with a connector that delivers advanced monitoring and analytics.
ABBYY Intelligent Document Processing
ABBYY IDP capture operations are the content ingestion on-ramp for business-critical Intelligent Process Automation-based solutions. These solutions require quick, focused application management beyond general-purpose system management toolsets.
As part of ABBYY’s IDP, FlexiCapture brings together the best artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and advanced recognition capabilities into a single, enterprise-scale document automation platform to transform all the data from your business documents.
Reveille for ABBYY FlexiCapture monitors and manages ABBYY IDP-based solutions' reliability, performance, and security. The ABBYY and Reveille partnership will integrate these solutions to deliver the best customer experience for:
-Enhanced Monitoring and Analytics: Reveille extends and enhances the value of ABBYY FlexiCapture through advanced monitoring and analytics capabilities. This partnership ensures end-to-end visibility of business-critical services powered by ABBYY, providing the transparency, observability, and security needed to meet service-level expectations.
-Comprehensive Service Level Awareness: Reveille for ABBYY FlexiCapture offers centralized real-time deployments and batch activity monitoring. It provides insights into batch processing levels, SLA attainment, and exceptions, enabling organizations to maintain high performance and reliability.
-Security and Compliance: The partnership ensures transparency and traceability of ABBYY FlexiCapture web application access activity and permission changes. This feature is crucial for maintaining security and compliance across various sectors, including financial services, healthcare, and government.
-Expert Insight and Root Cause Analysis: Reveille’s solutions offer detailed insight into the probable cause of capture processing issues, enabling quick resolution and continuous improvement of business processes.
"Reveille extends and enhances the value of ABBYY FlexiCapture through advanced monitoring and analytics capabilities. Gaining end-to-end visibility of the business-critical services powered by ABBYY is essential to ensuring the transparency, observability, and security enterprises need to meet service level expectations,” said Bruce Orcutt, CMO, ABBYY.
Customer Benefits
ABBYY has over 10,000 customers globally who benefit from intelligent document processing that transforms data from any format into actionable intelligence. Their customers expect resilient, efficient, and secure ABBYY IDP solutions. Reveille for ABBYY FlexiCapture exceeds expectations with a lower ownership cost than general purpose or custom monitoring approaches.
“We are thrilled that Reveille is now providing their focused, intelligent automation monitoring and management services for ABBYY; this addition is now part of our InsightIQ MSP offering. At Naviant, we provide best-in-class solutions surrounding ABBYY’s IDP platform and look forward to leveraging the new capabilities offered by Reveille,” said Greg Albert, COO of Naviant.
Reveille in the ABBYY Marketplace
Reveille is a technology member of the ABBYYOne Partner Network, a diverse group of carefully selected organizations dedicated to helping companies put their information to work. ABBYY partners empower their clients to deliver better experiences that impact the bottom line using the most advanced, purpose-built, Intelligent document processing and process intelligence solutions. In addition, Reveille will join the ABBYY Marketplace, a rich collection of pre-trained AI models and assets, and be featured as a Connector for ABBYY FlexiCapture and later Vantage.
"We are proud to bring Reveille's advanced monitoring capabilities to the ABBYY Marketplace. ABBYY is renowned for its cutting-edge solutions in Intelligent Document Processing, and FlexiCapture's loyal customer base stands to gain significantly from our combined expertise. ABBYY and Reveille will provide unparalleled solutions for mission-critical intelligent automation processes, enhancing efficiency, security, and overall performance," said Bob Estes, CEO and President of Reveille.
About Reveille Software
Reveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Intelligent Process Automation solutions for business IT and MSPs that include Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Enterprise Content Management (ECM), and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) components. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the IDP/ECM/RPA monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their IDP/ECM/RPA environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at sales@reveillesoftware.com or
