GEORGIA, July 19 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp today announced they will lead an international mission to Italy to strengthen existing economic ties and develop new partnerships that will bring further opportunities to hardworking Georgians.

“For decades, Georgia has enjoyed close economic and cultural ties to Italy,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Marty and I look forward to building on that foundation of success during this trip and bringing our message of the Georgia Way to job creators looking to locate or potentially expand operations in the No. 1 state for business.”

The Governor and First Lady, as well as representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), will conduct meetings with existing industries operating or under construction in Georgia. Notable Italian companies already employing hardworking Georgians and on the itinerary include La Regina di San Marzano, Beretta, Elemaster, Pirelli, Luxottica, TMC Transformers, Aquafil, Epta, and MAPEI Group. The last gubernatorial economic development mission to Italy was led by Governor Nathan Deal in 2017.

Italy-Georgia Connection at a Glance

The State of Georgia has had continuous representation in Europe since 1973. Italy is a top 15 trade partner for the State of Georgia, with $3.4 billion in total trade moving between Georgia’s global gateways and Italy in 2023. Italy was also in the list of top 10 sources for international investment in Fiscal Year 2023, and Italian companies have invested more than $411 million in Georgia since 2010 through projects with state involvement. An estimated 90 Italian-owned facilities support approximately 5,000 jobs for hardworking Georgians across the state.

Full Itinerary

La Regina di San Marzano

In 2020, the company announced they would locate its first U.S. processing facility in Alma, Georgia, to manufacture pasta sauce from its world-famous San Marzano tomatoes, creating 250 jobs and investing $20 million.

Beretta Holding S.A.

Founded in 1526 in Italy by the Beretta Family, who has been leading the company for 15 generations, Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.p.A. is today an international manufacturer of commercial firearms, military weapons, and products designed for outdoor sports such as hunting, competition, and tactical shooting. The company currently operates a facility in Chatham County.

Elemaster

Elemaster is an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider that has been in operation since 1978. Elemaster U.S. is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia. This production facility is dedicated to the manufacturing of printed circuit board assemblies and turn-key products destined for rail, transit, medical, and industrial sectors.

Pirelli

In 2002, Pirelli relocated its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility from Connecticut, to Rome, Georgia, where it manufactures high-end tires for the automotive industry. In 2008, Pirelli added a new production line to its Rome facility, investing $15 million. The expansion provided an approximately 25% boost in manufacturing output.

Luxottica

Luxottica is a leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fashion, luxury, and sports eyewear. Its portfolio includes proprietary brands such as Ray-Ban and Oakley, as well as licensed brands including Giorgio Armani, Burberry, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Tiffany & Co., Valentino, and Versace. Luxottica first opened its Henry County location in 1996 and announced an expansion in March 2017, adding 1,000 new jobs to the McDonough distribution center. The company is one of the largest private employers in the county. The company also invested $78 million in facilities and equipment and hired positions in administration, production, and distribution.

TMC Transformers

TMC Transformers is a multinational, Italian-based industrial group. It produces medium and low voltage dry-type transformers and reactors. In 2023, TMC Transformers established its U.S. headquarters in Waynesboro, Georgia.

Aquafil

Founded in Italy in 1969, Aquafil has been one of the leading global players in the production of fibers, nylon, and polymers used in yarn for carpets and textiles. Aquafil USA Inc was established in Cartersville in 1999, and its two plants have created approximately 270 jobs within the Cartersville community. In 2014, Aquafil invested $25 million to create its second plant and a solar installation expansion that has saved more than three million KWh of energy. Italy’s Ambassador to the U.S. at the time visited Cartersville to celebrate this expansion.

Epta

Kysor Warren Epta US Corp is an Epta Group company headquartered in Columbus, Georgia. A leading manufacturer of refrigerated display cases and refrigeration systems, Kysor Warren partners with customers to bring complete commercial refrigeration solutions to supermarkets, grocers, and other retailers across North America. They announced an investment of $27 million and creation of 200 jobs in their Columbus facility in 2020.

MAPEI Group

MAPEI Group is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry, such as mortars, adhesives, grouts, sealants, water proofing agents, additives for concrete, and specialty products. The company also offers concrete restoration systems, products for structural strengthening, various flooring installation product systems, and products for underground construction. Mapei maintains multiple facilities in Georgia for manufacturing, R&D, and training, including a training facility in Calhoun and a manufacturing facility in Dalton. In November 2023, the company announced an expansion of their Calhoun facility with additional space to increase their production.