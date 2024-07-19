MIRACLE MILE SHOPS ANNOUNCES FIRST RESTAURANTS PLANNED FOR NEW FOOD COLLECTIVE, MIRACLE EATS
The highly anticipated Miracle Eats will feature a variety of beloved brands and cuisinesLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miracle Mile Shops, adjacent to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, has announced the first six restaurants set to join the property’s previously announced food collective, Miracle Eats, opening this winter. Miracle Mile Shops is proud to welcome the first Fat Sal’s and Tacotarian locations to the Las Vegas Strip, as well as the city’s first Carnegie Pizza. Miracle Eats will also feature a variety of Las Vegas favorites including Dave’s Hot Chicken, Lobster ME and Fat Tuesday.
"We are absolutely thrilled to announce the first six restaurants that will be featured in Miracle Eats,” shared Robert Buchanan, Vice President and General Manager of Miracle Mile Shops. “This collection of brands has perfectly laid the foundation for the exciting and welcoming food collective we're striving for in this reimagined space. We look forward to working with all Miracle Eats restaurant partners in developing this exciting new offering for our guests."
Hailing from Times Square in New York City, Carnegie Pizza will serve guests its wide variety of pizza creations, bringing a slice of the “Big Apple” to the West Coast. This will be the brand’s first location to open since its debut in 2020. Named as a homage to New York’s iconic Carnegie Hall, Carnegie Pizza is known for its tried-and-true recipes handed down from generation to generation, quality fresh ingredients and high-end slices of New York and Sicilian style pizza. For more information, visit carnegiepizza.com.
With several locations around the Los Angeles area, Fat Sal’s is making its way to The Strip to offer Miracle Eats guests its selection of indulgent sandwiches and sides. Fat Sal’s is committed to bringing hungry customers fresh quality food that the brand is known for, including signature Fat Sandwiches, Fat Fries and spectacular milkshake creations. The team at Fat Sal’s is proud to provide a fun dining experience that is a break from traditional quick serve offerings. For more information, visit fatsalsdeli.com.
Tacotarian, the plant-based taco shop that originated in Las Vegas, has become a popular destination for vegan tourists and celebrities at several locations across the valley. The brand’s Miracle Eats location will be the second fully plant-based restaurant ever opened on the Las Vegas Strip. Guest can enjoy the bold flavors of fan-favorite menu items like the crunchwrap, Takis™ elote and the GIANT taco. Tacotarian at Miracle Eats will also serve signature margaritas and Mexican beer. For more information, visit eattacotarian.com.
Beginning as a pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot, Dave’s Hot Chicken became an overnight sensation and has since expanded to over 200 locations across the globe. Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Tenders and Sliders, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac n’ Cheese and crispy French Fries. Offered at seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper™, which requires a signed waiver for those who dare, each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order. For more information, visit daveshotchicken.com.
Miracle Mile Shops’ Maine-themed dining spot, Lobster ME, will be refreshed for the opening of Miracle Eats with a new look and updated menu. Lobster ME is inspired by Maine’s deep heritage of lobster fishing and authentic commitment to good, honest and delicious food. Lobster ME’s new menu will feature distinctive, handcrafted dishes designed to appeal to everyone’s sense of adventure, from signature rolls, coastal favorites and decadent sides. For more information, visit lobsterme.com.
Miracle Eats will also welcome a second Fat Tuesday location to the shopping center. Guests can enjoy twice the fun with another spot to grab a range of premium frozen cocktails, like the brand’s famous 190 Octane®. Originating in New Orleans, one of the world’s most iconic party destinations, the brand emulates the lively and fun energy of its hometown. For more information, visit fattuesday.com.
Construction for Miracle Eats is underway at Miracle Mile Shops, with a completely redesigned space near the south entrance of the mall. Miracle Eats will invite guests to relax and recharge with as many as 10 delectable food and beverage options.
Additional restaurants coming to Miracle Eats will be announced at a later date. For more information about the newly renovated shopping, dining and entertainment destination, please visit miraclemileshopslv.com.
###
About Miracle Mile Shops™
Miracle Mile Shops, adjacent to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, features more than a mile of premier shops, tempting restaurants and live entertainment venues at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip. The leading mixed-use project has recently undergone extensive transformations, complete with elevated finishes, upgraded technology and digital design elements. The center is home to lululemon athletica; Sephora; Quay Australia; H&M; the West Coast’s first Rosa Mexicano restaurant featuring authentic Mexican cuisine in an bold atmosphere; Tipsy Robot, the first land-based cocktail bar operated by robots; Chicago popcorn legend Garrett Popcorn Shops’ only Las Vegas location; Nacho Daddy, home of the world-famous Scorpion Shot; 15,000-square-foot bar and restaurant Cabo Wabo® Cantina; Club Tattoo, featuring some of the best tattoo artists and body piercers in the nation. Miracle Mile Shops guests enjoy adjoining access to Planet Hollywood, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned rooms and suites and Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations featuring 1,290 units and four penthouse floors. Miracle Mile Shops is owned by an affiliate of Institutional Mall Investors LLC, a joint venture between Miller Capital Advisory and CalPERS.
Rilee Wolford
Kirvin Doak Communications
miraclemile@kirvindoak.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube