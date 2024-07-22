Eshelman Construction Transforms Motel into Trinity Lofts: A Modern Affordable Housing Community
Eshelman Construction transforms former motel into Trinity Lofts, a chic 114-unit studio apartments, enhancing affordable housing in Nashville’s urban core.
Trinity Lofts not only provides affordable housing but also contributes to the ongoing revitalization of the area, making it an ideal home for those seeking a dynamic urban lifestyle.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eshelman Construction proudly announces the completion of Trinity Lofts, a chic studio apartment community located at 1400 Brick Church Park in Nashville.
— Andrew Eshelman, Founder and President of Eshelman Construction
This innovative project involved converting the former Trinity Lane Motel into affordable housing, showcasing the company's commitment to revitalizing urban spaces and providing quality living options.
PROJECT OVERVIEW:
Completed in April 2024, Trinity Lofts is a testament to Eshelman Construction's design, engineering, and construction expertise. The 40,000 sq. ft. development features 114 studio apartments, each approximately 300 sq. ft. equipped with modern kitchenettes and sleek interiors that provide a comfortable and stylish living environment. The development fosters a sense of community within Nashville's vibrant core.
A collaborative effort between Nash Brick Church, LLC and Eshelman Construction, the project saw Nash Brick Church, LLC, affiliated with businessman Eric Novakovich, acquire the 1.6-acre property in June 2022 for $7.5 million. The former Days Inn hotel has been meticulously updated to meet the needs of today's city dwellers.
"We are thrilled to have helped transform this unique site into a modern living space," said Andrew Eshelman, Founder and President of Eshelman Construction. "Trinity Lofts not only provides affordable housing but also contributes to the ongoing revitalization of the area, making it an ideal home for those seeking a dynamic urban lifestyle."
AFFORDABLE URBAN LIVING:
Each unit in Trinity Lofts rents for approximately $950 per month. The development is strategically located with close access to downtown Nashville, providing residents with the perfect blend of modern living and urban convenience.
FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS:
This project marks a significant milestone in the ongoing revitalization of North Davidson County. With similar developments on the horizon, Eshelman Construction continues to spearhead initiatives that enhance living, working, and entertainment spaces in Nashville.
ABOUT ESHELMAN CONSTRUCTION:
Award-winning Eshelman Construction is a Nashville-based commercial construction company specializing in new construction, interior buildouts, renovations, and tenant improvements. Founded in 2016 by Andrew Eshelman, the company has since built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget. Eshelman Construction has worked on a wide range of projects, including corporate offices, restaurants, retail spaces, medical facilities, and more. The Eshelman Team is a group of dedicated specialists who offer decades of experience and provide exceptional customer service and innovative solutions focusing on building lasting relationships. Eshelman Construction is committed to ensuring that each project is a success, from concept to completion. For more information, visit eshelman-construction.com
Audra Wait
Wait & Co.
+1 615-504-8812
audra@waitandco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram