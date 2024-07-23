Sound Payments and Equinox Announce Completion of Quantum Cloud Integration

Quantum Now on Equinox Devices

Equinox Devices Expands Options for Quantum Cloud Resellers

JACKSONVILLE, FL, US, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sound Payments, a processor-agnostic POS and payments software provider, and Equinox Payments announced today the completion of integration for Sound’s Quantum Cloud solution and the Luxe 8500i and Luxe 6200m payment devices from Equinox.

“This marks an important milestone in our company’s history as we welcome our second hardware partner,” said Andrew Russell, CEO of Sound Payments. “We are proud to introduce the versatile Equinox payment devices to our resellers and merchants.”

The Luxe 8500i semi-integrated payment terminal combines an elegant design with a smart and secure architecture. The top face-mounted card readers optimize the overall footprint and eliminate the clutter associated with traditional mounting stands.

“It’s great to be a part of Sound Payment’s cloud-connected payment solution,” said Rob Hayhow, VP of North America at Equinox. “The plug-and-play integration with our Luxe terminals and Voyager payment app with Quantum Cloud allows resellers to quickly offer merchants an improved customer experience.”

The Luxe 6200m modular terminal goes wherever customers are — at the checkout, by the curb, at tables, and on the road. Merchants can choose a wired or wireless base device with or without a built-in printer. Both devices protect sensitive card data through a combination of PCI 6.x and point-to-point encryption to a choice of payment processors.

The devices and Quantum solution will be showcased at RSPA’s RetailNOW at booth 208. To learn more, visit soundpayments.com or watch a video now.

Quantum Cloud empowers seamless connectivity between any POS system and semi-integrated payment devices through the Internet. The innovative architecture of Quantum Cloud eradicates common challenges faced by POS developers, such as IP addressing and firewall issues, when establishing connections to semi-integrated payment devices over the internet.

Resellers in the payments industry choose Sound Payment solutions for their ease of use, including the ability to transfer devices to a different merchant. Sound Payments offers a white label option, a lower price point, a processor-neutral approach, and a cloud-based platform that makes it easier for the POS and payment terminal to find each other when the internet returns in the event of an outage.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments and petroleum industries. Sound POS is a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. For more information about Sound POS, Sound Easy Pump, and Quantum Cloud Solutions, visit soundpayments.com.

About Equinox Payments

Equinox Payments looks beyond product features to bring a holistic solutions view to the customer payment experience. Equinox Payments LLC. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The parent company, NBS Payment Solutions, is based in Toronto, Canada, and has been a leading provider of electronic payment solutions to the financial industry for nearly 30 years. For more information about Equinox, visit equinoxpayments.com.

Introducing Quantum on Equinox Payment Devices