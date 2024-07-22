COMMUNITY FOUNDATION ESTABLISHES FUND ON BEHALF OF THE CENTER FOR FAMILY SERVICES OF PALM BEACH COUNTY (CFSPBC)
New Fund Supported by $1,000,000 Donation to CFSPBC by Charlie and Tammy Pompea
Thanks to Charlie & Tammy Pompea’s generosity, the new fund at Community Foundation will help ensure financial security for the Center as we continue to provide services throughout Palm Beach County.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a nonprofit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues, today announced the establishment of a fund on behalf of the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. (CFSPBC).
— Todd L’Herrou, CEO
CFSPBC is a non-profit social service organization with the goal to strengthen individuals and families through mental health services and education.
The Community Foundation’s new Center for Family Services Fund is supported by a surprise $1,000,000 donation by philanthropists Charlie and Tammy Pompea that was announced in May of 2022 at the annual Old Bags Luncheon® fundraiser. The couple have been dedicated supporters of the CFSPBC mission for many years.
“Since 1961, the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County has been expanding its services in order to meet the ever-changing and growing needs of our community with mental and behavioral health programs,” said Todd L’Herrou, CEO. “Thanks to Charlie and Tammy Pompea’s generosity, the new fund at the Community Foundation will help ensure financial security for the Center as we continue to provide services throughout Palm Beach County that have already served over thousands of clients. I know that it is their hope that this will serve as a springboard for similar support from other members of the community.”
“We are grateful for the Pompeas’ generous donation and vision for creating a Center for Family Services Fund at the Community Foundation. Their support will ensure more essential mental health services are available for our underserved communities,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Community Foundation funds established for nonprofit organizations like the Center for Family Services are incredibly valuable because they cement the organizations’ future and help to sustain their important work for the long-term.”
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
About Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.
Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County is a non-profit social service organization that was founded in 1961 to strengthen individuals and families through behavioral health and psycho-educational services. CFSPBC’s vision promotes a healthy community by strengthening the family structure through services and collaborations with others. The Center’s goal is to help clients surmount mental health challenges, emotional distress, and maladaptive behaviors, educate them about safeguards and coping strategies, and empower them to become emotionally healthy individuals, ultimately protecting the mental health of future generations. The Center is committed to promoting well-being, self-esteem, and improved quality of life for individuals, families, and children.
