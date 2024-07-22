COMMUNITY FOUNDATION ESTABLISHES FUND ON BEHALF OF THE CENTER FOR FAMILY SERVICES OF PALM BEACH COUNTY (CFSPBC)

Community Foundation Logo Todd L’Herrou, CEO, CFSPBC Danita R. DeHaney

New Fund Supported by $1,000,000 Donation to CFSPBC by Charlie and Tammy Pompea

Thanks to Charlie & Tammy Pompea’s generosity, the new fund at Community Foundation will help ensure financial security for the Center as we continue to provide services throughout Palm Beach County.” — Todd L’Herrou, CEO