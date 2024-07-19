Infratech Launches Emergency Support Hotline Amid Global IT Outage

infratech

Infratech, a leading cybersecurity firm in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has promptly responded to the global IT and Windows outage by launching a support for clients.

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 is committed to ensuring the security of our clients' operations during this period," said CEO 𝐀𝐲𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐦. "Our technical team is ready to provide assistance.” — Ayman Al Suhaim

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡, a leading cybersecurity firm in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has promptly responded to the global IT and Windows outage by launching a dedicated 24/7 support hotline for affected clients.

"𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 is committed to ensuring the security and continuity of our clients' operations during this challenging period," said CEO 𝐀𝐲𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐦. "Our expert technical team is ready to provide immediate assistance."

In addition to the emergency support hotline, Infratech provides a comprehensive range of services to bolster your cybersecurity stance:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞: Our rapid response team efficiently handles and mitigates cyber incidents to minimize damage and ensure quick recovery.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: Continuous protection through proactive monitoring and management of your cybersecurity infrastructure.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐎𝐂 (𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫): Real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure your organization's security around the clock.

𝐎𝐓 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: Specialized in securing operational technology environments, safeguarding critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

For support, please call our hotline at +𝟗𝟔𝟔 𝟓𝟎 𝟗𝟒𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟖𝟖. We are here to help you navigate and resolve the challenges posed by this outage.

For more information, visit 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡.

Contact:

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 Support Team

Email: support@infratech.com.sa

Phone: +𝟗𝟔𝟔 𝟓𝟎 𝟗𝟒𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟖𝟖