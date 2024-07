Infratech Launches Emergency Support Hotline Amid Global IT Outage

infratech

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก, a leading cybersecurity firm in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has promptly responded to the global IT and Windows outage by launching a dedicated 24/7 support hotline for affected clients.

"๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก is committed to ensuring the security and continuity of our clients' operations during this challenging period," said CEO ๐€๐ฒ๐ฆ๐š๐ง ๐€๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ก๐š๐ข๐ฆ. "Our expert technical team is ready to provide immediate assistance."

In addition to the emergency support hotline, Infratech provides a comprehensive range of services to bolster your cybersecurity stance:

๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž: Our rapid response team efficiently handles and mitigates cyber incidents to minimize damage and ensure quick recovery.

๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐ฒ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ: Continuous protection through proactive monitoring and management of your cybersecurity infrastructure.

๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ ๐’๐Ž๐‚ (๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐‚๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ): Real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure your organization's security around the clock.

๐Ž๐“ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ: Specialized in securing operational technology environments, safeguarding critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

For support, please call our hotline at +๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ” ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ–. We are here to help you navigate and resolve the challenges posed by this outage.

For more information, visit ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก.

Contact:

๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก Support Team

Email: support@infratech.com.sa

Phone: +๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ” ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ–