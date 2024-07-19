Infratech Announces Emergency Support Hotline in Response to Global IT Outage

Global Outage

Global Outage

infratech

infratech

Infratech, a leading cybersecurity company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has swiftly responded to the ongoing global IT and Windows outage.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐓 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡, a leading cybersecurity company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has swiftly responded to the ongoing global IT and Windows outage. As the fastest company in the region to address this crisis, Infratech has launched a dedicated hotline offering 24/7 support to affected clients.

"𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 is committed to ensuring the security and continuity of our clients' operations during this critical time," said the company spokesperson. "Our specialized technical team is ready to provide immediate assistance."

In addition to the emergency support hotline, Infratech offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to protect and enhance your cybersecurity posture.

These include:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞: Our rapid response team is equipped to handle and mitigate cyber incidents, minimizing damage and ensuring quick recovery.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: Providing continuous protection through proactive monitoring and management of your cybersecurity infrastructure.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐎𝐂 (𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫): Our SOC services offer real-time threat detection, analysis, and response, ensuring your organization's security around the clock.

𝐎𝐓 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: Specialized in securing operational technology environments, we protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

For support, please call our 𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 at +𝟗𝟔𝟔 𝟗𝟐 𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝟗𝟗𝟖𝟖. We are here to help you navigate and resolve the challenges posed by this outage.

Contact: Infratech Support Team
Email: support@infratech.com.sa
Phone: +966 92 000 998

Ayman Al Suhaim
Infratech
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

Infratech Announces Emergency Support Hotline in Response to Global IT Outage

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Natural Disasters, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ayman Al Suhaim
Infratech
Company/Organization
Infratech Co
Uthman Ibn Affan Rd, At Taawun First floor office # 08
Riyadh, 12476-4407
Saudi Arabia
+962 7 9854 1930
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Our comprehensive service offering includes strategic consulting, implementation of security measures, remote monitoring, and technical support, backed by selected cybersecurity solutions provided by our specialist partners, protecting your digital future and shielding you from cyber-attacks from here on out. With our unique approach to exceeding expectations and delivering tailored services, you will see the difference right away. We care, which is part of our culture. Our team of experts is the most experienced and qualified in the region. Whenever it's your data, system, and people on the line, you need security and experience and we deliver it the best!

https://www.infratech.com.sa/about-us/

More From This Author
Infratech Launches Emergency Support Hotline Amid Global IT Outage
Infratech Announces Emergency Support Hotline in Response to Global IT Outage
Infratech: Leading the Way in OT Security and Cybersecurity Solutions
View All Stories From This Author