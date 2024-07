Infratech Announces Emergency Support Hotline in Response to Global IT Outage

Global Outage infratech

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก ๐€๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐จ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐“ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐š๐ ๐ž

๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก, a leading cybersecurity company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has swiftly responded to the ongoing global IT and Windows outage. As the fastest company in the region to address this crisis, Infratech has launched a dedicated hotline offering 24/7 support to affected clients.

"๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก is committed to ensuring the security and continuity of our clients' operations during this critical time," said the company spokesperson. "Our specialized technical team is ready to provide immediate assistance."

In addition to the emergency support hotline, Infratech offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to protect and enhance your cybersecurity posture.

These include:

๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ข๐๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ž: Our rapid response team is equipped to handle and mitigate cyber incidents, minimizing damage and ensuring quick recovery.

๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ ๐‚๐ฒ๐›๐ž๐ซ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ: Providing continuous protection through proactive monitoring and management of your cybersecurity infrastructure.

๐Œ๐š๐ง๐š๐ ๐ž๐ ๐’๐Ž๐‚ (๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐‚๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ): Our SOC services offer real-time threat detection, analysis, and response, ensuring your organization's security around the clock.

๐Ž๐“ ๐’๐ž๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ: Specialized in securing operational technology environments, we protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

For support, please call our ๐ก๐จ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ž at +๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ” ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ–. We are here to help you navigate and resolve the challenges posed by this outage.

Contact: Infratech Support Team

Email: support@infratech.com.sa

Phone: +966 92 000 998