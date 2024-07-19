Infratech Announces Emergency Support Hotline in Response to Global IT Outage

Global Outage infratech

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐓 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞

𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡, a leading cybersecurity company based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has swiftly responded to the ongoing global IT and Windows outage. As the fastest company in the region to address this crisis, Infratech has launched a dedicated hotline offering 24/7 support to affected clients.

"𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 is committed to ensuring the security and continuity of our clients' operations during this critical time," said the company spokesperson. "Our specialized technical team is ready to provide immediate assistance."

In addition to the emergency support hotline, Infratech offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to protect and enhance your cybersecurity posture.

These include:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞: Our rapid response team is equipped to handle and mitigate cyber incidents, minimizing damage and ensuring quick recovery.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: Providing continuous protection through proactive monitoring and management of your cybersecurity infrastructure.

𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐎𝐂 (𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫): Our SOC services offer real-time threat detection, analysis, and response, ensuring your organization's security around the clock.

𝐎𝐓 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: Specialized in securing operational technology environments, we protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

For support, please call our 𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 at +𝟗𝟔𝟔 𝟗𝟐 𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝟗𝟗𝟖𝟖. We are here to help you navigate and resolve the challenges posed by this outage.

Contact: Infratech Support Team

Email: support@infratech.com.sa

Phone: +966 92 000 998