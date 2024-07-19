The SARS tax season is upon us

By Siphithi Sibeko

For our democracy to flourish, citizens have to play their part in exercising their fundamental rights and responsibilities. We are called to advance the democratic rights of human dignity, equality and freedom as enshrined in the Constitution.

We are also called to strengthen our nation by carrying out responsibilities which include amongst others obeying the law, protecting the most vulnerable or taking an active interest in the running of the country.

This responsibility also extends to the timely payment of our share of taxes which plays an important role in ensuring that government gives effect to many of the rights we are afforded by our Constitution.

When citizens pay their taxes, they contribute to the overall development of the nation as these funds are utilised to improve the lives of citizens and create a better nation for all.

The fiscal revenue generated through taxes is injected into socio-economic programmes that has uplifted the lives of millions of South Africans. It includes paying social grants, which benefits over 18 million South Africans, providing some form of financial assistance to poor households and significantly reducing the depth of poverty and inequality.

Our taxes have helped expand access to free education for children from poor households. No-fee schools that were introduced in 2007 now educate more than nine million children. Furthermore, 9,6 million learners do not have to go hungry because of our National School Nutrition Programme which extends to more than 21 000 schools across the country.

The revenue from taxes is used by government to enhance the provision of basic services such as water, sanitation, electricity and infrastructure. It also includes the building of crucial infrastructure such as clinics, schools and roads.

All of these indicates how our taxes contribute to uplifting the lives of less fortunate citizens which is in line with our National Development Goals of eliminating poverty and inequality.

The opening of the 2024 tax season started on 1 July 2024 with more than 5 million taxpayers being auto assessed. This means that SARS utilised third party data provided by institutions that deals with medical aid, annuity payment, interests generated etc.

Taxpayers do not have to do anything if they agree with the assessment, and where there is a refund, it will be in their bank accounts in 72 hours, and if you owe SARS, payment will be expected before the stipulated due date. If taxpayers want to make changes by introducing more information that SARS did not have, they can go to eFiling and make those changes in their return.

For taxpayers who were not selected for auto-assessment, the system was open for them from 15 July 2024 to start filing their returns. We call on all taxpayers to file their tax returns on sarsefiling.co.za or through the South African Revenue Service Mobi-App.

The deadline for non-provisional taxpayers is 21 October 2024 and 20 January 2025 for provisional taxpayers. Non provisional tax payers are individuals that receive an income from an employer and pays monthly taxes whereas provisional tax payers refer to individuals who receive various source of income.

The auto assessments and digital platforms by SARS eliminates the need for citizens to wait in queues at SARS branches, making the process far more convenient, simpler and faster. These technological advancements also enable SARS to detect instances of non-compliance.

These platforms not only enable the filing of tax returns but also allow citizens to update their personal details online, if any information has changed, which is important in protecting citizens against fraud and identity theft.

Our country’s development depends on active citizens who contribute to building the country through timely submission of their tax returns. Government encourages citizens to file their tax returns honestly and timeously every year.

In doing so, it also safeguards citizen’s financial interests and deems them compliant with SARS. A compliant status means a citizen in good standing in terms of their legal obligations and protects them from being charged with penalties and interest.

When citizens avoid paying their taxes, it is regarded as tax evasion which is considered a crime punishable by law and can lead to an individual being fined or facing imprisonment. It is therefore essential for taxpayers to honour their obligation to file their returns before the closing date.

Let us be compliant, responsible citizens and fulfil our duty by submitting our tax returns transparently and before the deadline.

Siphithi Sibeko is SARS Spokesperson



