Highly Anticipated Book Three in the Mark Cohn Series Is Available Now

Just before they both fell asleep in each other’s arms that night, at peace with the world, Eric whispered to Mark, “You’re my hero.””FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Akst has delivered another thrilling book in the Mark Cohn series. The last time readers saw treasure hunter Mark Cohn and his archeologist husband Eric Jansen in Book Two, they were working to solve an ancient mystery. In the newly released Book Three, The Mossad Warrior Spy, Mark and Eric take on a set of new riveting circumstances where they will face the most extreme test of their marriage.
Eric continues to be secretly involved in the Mossad, Israel’s lethal spy agency. Trained in the Israeli Special Forces but now imbedded with the Mossad due to his superb linguistic skills, Eric is—unbeknownst to his husband—one of the agency’s most effective hunter/killers.
Outwardly traveling in the Middle East as an archeologist giving lectures about his discoveries of significant ancient treasure, Eric covertly performs adrenaline-filled missions ordered by the Mossad. Yet with each mission, the lie he tells Mark about his retirement from the Mossad grows thinner, straining their marriage. When a coup in the Middle East puts both men in mortal danger, Eric realizes the assassin’s knife can cut both ways, and is forced to choose what future path his life will take.
The action never stops in the third book of Mark Aksts's acclaimed gay romance and adventure series, The Mossad Warrior Spy.
“During Dr. Mordecai’s explanation about Eric’s situation, Mark felt sections of his brain return to focus. He realized he didn’t care one bit about the lie Eric had told him. Mark knew that, in a sense, Eric was married to the Mossad before Eric met him—the kind of marriage no one ever really leaves. Besides, because of the difference in their ages, Mark was acutely aware that Eric already had his own life. He told himself to clear his mind, the love of his life needed him, and he would be there for him no matter what.”
The Mossad Warrior Spy is available for purchase on Amazon: https://a.co/d/8OmfNiz
