Internationally Acclaimed Survival and Auschwitz Escape Story ― Tatae’s Promise ― Debuts as Audiobook

Tatae's Promise by Sherry Maysonave and Moises J Goldman

The award-winning true story of escape from Auschwitz is now available as an audiobook, bringing Hinda Mondlak's courageous journey to listeners worldwide.

A moving...memorable story of resilience and enduring love.” — Betty Sue Flowers, editor, Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatae’s Promise, the internationally acclaimed true story of survival, escape, and enduring love during the Holocaust, is now available as an audiobook. Written by authors Sherry Maysonave and Moises J. Goldman, PhD, and published by DartFrog Books , this unforgettable narrative is inspired by the never-before-told true story of a young woman's escape from Auschwitz with her younger sister.Narrated by acclaimed voice artist Brittany Wilkerson and produced by Kevin Stillwell for John Marshall Media , the audiobook version brings to life the emotional depth, suspense, and timeless message of Tatae’s Promise in a powerful new way.“John Marshall Media and Kevin Stillwell are genuinely excited to share the audiobook of Tatae’s Promise with listeners,” said the team at John Marshall Media. “For Kevin, producing this project was a deeply meaningful experience — the story’s heart, its themes of family and legacy, really struck a chord, and he’s proud to help bring that emotion to life in a way only audio can.”Wilkerson, whose voice gives vibrant presence to the central character, Hinda Mondlak, shares her deep emotional connection to the role:“When I first began reading Tatae's Promise, I felt an immediate connection. It touched my heart. Hinda’s story is extraordinary... I was moved by the power of the book’s message—its unwavering stand against dehumanization and antisemitism, and its celebration of the human spirit... Giving voice to her story was not only a privilege, but a profound responsibility.”Tatae’s Promise has already earned global recognition in print and eBook formats. It is the winner of 13 book awards, including the Hemingway Gold Medal from the Historical Fiction Company.“The response to Tatae’s Promise around the world has been extraordinary,” said Gordon McClellan, founder of DartFrog Books. “It’s more than a book—it’s a testimony to the resilience of the human spirit. We’re excited for Hinda’s story to come to life in audio form, ensuring that this story of unimaginable courage, faith, and love will reach even more hearts and ears around the world.”The audiobook version of Tatae’s Promise is available on all major audiobook retail and library platforms.About DartFrog BooksDartFrog Books is an independent publisher that combines traditional editorial excellence with hybrid publishing innovation. With the highest rating from the Alliance of Independent Authors and exclusive partnerships with platforms like Bookclubs.com, DartFrog brings exceptional indie voices to mainstream audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.