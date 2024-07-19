MDC begins renovations to Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center entrance

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has begun renovations to the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center entrance. The new entrance will provide better lighting, seating, and a location for programs to be held.

Construction work is expected to last through December, but the building will operate on its normal schedule. Visitors will be asked to use a temporary entrance located on the south side of the building, and temporary handicap accessible parking will be provided as well.

The Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The building is closed on Sundays and Mondays. The grounds around the building are open during daylight hours.